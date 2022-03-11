Fundraising dance party held for Ukrainian families

Dancers, dressed in formal wear, glided across the floor at Fred Astaire Richmond on Friday night to show their support for Ukraine.

It was also a way students could support their instructors at the dance studio. All five teachers are from the war-torn country.

For the dance party, the instructors shared their culture by performing a dance they choreographed to a Ukrainian song.

All proceeds will be divided among the instructors, who are determining which organizations will have the most impact to help Ukrainian children and families. They also may send money to aid their own families who live in Ukraine.