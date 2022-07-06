Future of Southside Speedway site will be a focus of Tuesday meeting in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County will be having a community meeting next Tuesday to share draft recommendations for the Genito / Route 288 Special Focus Area Plan.

The open house will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Clover Hill High School, where residents can ask questions or discuss the proposal with Supervisor Chris Winslow, Planning Commissioner Gloria Freye and officials with the county’s parks and recreation department.

A major point of contention is the future of Southside Speedway, which sits at the intersection of Genito Road and Oak Lake Boulevard and is adjacent to River City Sportsplex – a major hub for athletic tournaments that has generated millions in revenue since being acquired by the county in 2016.

The Speedway, a 47.1-acre property assessed in 2021 for about $1.8 million, was purchased by the county for $4.5 million last year from a family who had owned it since 1958. Currently, no racing is taking place.

Winslow said in an October community meeting that he had not been made aware of any formal offer to bring racing back but is “absolutely open to that.”

“We want to be intentional about getting a direction in place and so that means that if those folks who have financing for plans or have plans to finance, we want to hear about what those are,” Winslow said.

During that same meeting and last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, people spoke up about the need to save what they called a site filled with history, where NASCAR champions such as Denny Hamlin, David Pierce and Wendell Scott, the first Black driver to compete full time in the pro circuit, once raced.

County officials have voiced plans to “incorporate elements that highlight the racing history,” in Board documents.

In a public comment period during last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Chesterfield resident Rob Mills said he chose to move to Chesterfield County to be close to Southside Speedway, noting how the site has brought in industry experts and entrepreneurs to the area to work on the cars.

“Racing is a way of life for us. It’s part of our culture. It’s a passion that requires us to invest every bit of time, talent and treasure we’re able to,” Mills said. “Southside Speedway has the potential to attract national events …. Make the smart move by greenlighting the shovel-ready investment and get it moving.”

The Southside Speedway site is currently zoned for general business use, which can include being used for automobile repair, a sales yard, self-storage facility and warehousing. In a survey from the county on what residents would like for the site to be used for, about 40% said to keep the Speedway while 46% asked for it to be used for parks, recreation and entertainment use.

That could mean expanding River City Sportsplex, adding pickleball or disc golf, converting it into a concert venue or incorporating walking and biking trails.

County officials said the projected budget for this plan is $48 million, allocated as part of the Capital Improvement Program. In the 2023-27 CIP, $19.2 million is allotted for River City Sportsplex, and will go toward adding “fields and lighting, hillside stadium seating, parking, restrooms and playground.”

One stadium is estimated to seat 3,500 people. The playground would be about 58,000 square feet.

Past upgrades have included adding a turn lane on Genito Road and replacing the turf on the complex’s 12 fields. Future plans also include a 15,000-square-foot event building with a rooftop restaurant and an adult fitness center with a track. A consideration previously talked about is adding more hotels, restaurants or shops in the vicinity of the Sportsplex to complement or support River City.

“When most of our tournament folks are coming in from out of town, they would like to be as close to the facility as possible. The way the hotels are set up in Chesterfield, there’s not a whole lot close to this facility,” said Stuart Connock, Chesterfield’s chief of parks and design and construction.

Garrett Hart, the county’s director for economic development, said there hasn’t been a report done about how many people choose to stay in hotels in Richmond or Henrico over Chesterfield for proximity reasons but noted that creating walkability or shortening people’s commute to the Sportsplex could drive more revenue toward the county.

The goal, Hart said, is “to get the people who visit to spend their money in the community, in the county.”

