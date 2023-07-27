The Department of Motor Vehicles continues to sell the “Don’t Tread on Me” license plate, even as the symbol has become increasingly co-opted by right-wing American politics.

The design of the plate originates from the Gadsden Flag, a Revolutionary War symbol styled around the rattlesnake. The rattlesnake, which is both deadly and native to the Americas, is coiled, a symbol of America’s pugilistic stance against British rule. It was designed by South Carolina politician Christopher Gadsden, who owned slaves. Several regiments flew versions of the flag in campaigns against the British.

The flag was then co-opted by the Confederacy during the American Civil War. Confederates flew a version of the flag with stars underneath to represent slave states in rebellion against the North. Pro-secession leaders flew rattlesnake flags, while Unionists circulated imagery of eagles devouring serpents by way of response.

In 2017, the flag was flown alongside Nazi and Confederate flags at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. It was flown on Jan. 6, when protestors stormed the U.S. capitol as legislators were voting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. And throughout the pandemic, the rattlesnake flag has been flown at anti-vaccination protests, including in Canada.

VCU American history professor Carolyn Eastman said that the symbolism of the flag, and therefore the plate, has shifted in the past decade. Like most symbols, its meaning is malleable. It can change with time, and in the context in which it is flown. Eastman says that the Gadsden Flag has been shifting rightward.

“It’s not yet at the level of a Confederate flag, but it’s on its way there,” Eastman said.

The license plate was introduced in 2011 by Virginia state legislators. In Virginia, license plates are picked up by the DMV after they pass muster in the General Assembly, and then after a requisite 450 citizens apply for the plate.

The “Don’t Tread on Me” plate was introduced by moderate Republican John O’Bannon III, whose district encompassed Henrico County and parts of Richmond at the time.

O’Bannon said that he was proud of his part in the successful story of the plate. He said he had no concerns about seeing it waved at the Unite the Right rally, and that comparing the Gadsden flag to Confederate or Nazi flags was “apples and oranges.”

Since 2011, it is one of the few vanity plates to skyrocket in popularity. In 2014, DMV data show around 38,000 of the plates in circulation. Today, the number is more than 97,000. At a cost of $10 per plate, they generate a gross revenue of $970,000 for the DMV.

Only a handful of states offer the flag as a license plate. Virginia is one of them, alongside Florida, Arizona, Alabama and others. Florida was the most recent to circulate the plate, starting last year.

A spokesperson for the DMV said it is required to sell the plate unless legislators repeal O’Bannon’s 2011 bill, or if it falls out of popularity, which is unlikely.