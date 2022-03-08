Gas-saving tips from AAA

Here are some ways to save on gas, according to the American Automobile Association’s website:

Don’t assume premium fuel will be better for your car. AAA says unless premium fuel is recommended or required by your car’s manufacturer, it provides no added benefit. Motorists should refer to the owner’s manual for their vehicles to check which type of gasoline is recommended.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car.

Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip.

Keep tires properly inflated. Under-inflated tires reduce fuel economy.

Drive the speed limit.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration, which greatly increase fuel consumption.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in winter. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine if it does not have an automatic engine stop-start system.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.