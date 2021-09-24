Gas utility customers in Richmond to pay more as prices soar globally

The average Richmond Gas Works customer will see their monthly bill go up $13, beginning in October.
The public utility company, which provides service to about 120,000 residential and business customers in Richmond and the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield, announced Friday that the typical bill for customers who use 70 cubic feet of gas each month will increase by about 15%.
An increase in natural gas prices is driving rising utility costs around the world. According to recent media reports, utility customers and industries that rely on natural gas, particularly in Europe and Asia, are already starting to see the impact from surging energy demand and low supply.
U.S. residents and businesses, including in the Richmond area, may soon feel the pinch. The Richmond Gas Works, for example, said it will need to pay about $0.18 cents more per 100 cubic feet of wholesale natural gas starting Oct. 1.
"By law, Richmond Gas Works must pass on the cost of natural gas purchased and delivered to customers, dollar for dollar, without any markup," the utility said in a news release. "Other components of the natural gas bill – the distribution charge and customer charge – are unchanged."
The rising cost of natural gas occurs as federal, state and local politicians and officials, concerned about carbon emissions and climate change, look toward renewable energy sources to power homes, businesses and industry.
President Joe Biden earlier this month released a blueprint to increase solar power production to generate 40% of the nation's electricity by 2035.
Locally, the Richmond City Council earlier this month passed a resolution declaring a climate emergency in the region. The resolution, which includes details of plans to create more parks and green space, also calls for the city to gradually phase out natural gas, recognizing that "the continued operation of the city's gas utility is an obstacle to the city's goal of net-zero emissions."
Despite the efforts of activists and politicians, a report published by the U.S Energy Information Administration on Friday projects that industrial natural gas consumption next year could surpass an annual record set in the early 1970s.
Richmond gas utility customers concerned about their ability to pay higher bills can find information about assistance programs by calling the RGW Customer Care Center at (804) 646-4646 or visiting RichmondGasWorks.com.
(804) 649-6178