Gas utility customers in Richmond to pay more as prices soar globally

The average Richmond Gas Works customer will see their monthly bill go up $13, beginning in October.

The public utility company, which provides service to about 120,000 residential and business customers in Richmond and the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield, announced Friday that the typical bill for customers who use 70 cubic feet of gas each month will increase by about 15%.

An increase in natural gas prices is driving rising utility costs around the world. According to recent media reports, utility customers and industries that rely on natural gas, particularly in Europe and Asia, are already starting to see the impact from surging energy demand and low supply.

U.S. residents and businesses, including in the Richmond area, may soon feel the pinch. The Richmond Gas Works, for example, said it will need to pay about $0.18 cents more per 100 cubic feet of wholesale natural gas starting Oct. 1.