General Assembly elects two judges in Chesterfield but third candidate is removed by state senator at last minute

The General Assembly voted to elect two judicial candidates to the bench in Chesterfield County on Wednesday but a nominee for a third judgeship, who was believed to be a shoo-in, was pulled at the last minute by one of Chesterfield's state senators. The legislator said she was concerned about the "lame duck" status of the sitting judge, whom the candidate would be replacing in nine months.

"I just think it's important that you close one door before you open another one," Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who scuttled the nomination of attorney Steven B. Novey, said Thursday. "I just wanted to make sure it was handled respectfully. We're all in agreement on Novey - that was not the issue at all."

The nomination of Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge M. Duncan Minton for a vacant seat in Chesterfield Circuit Court sailed through the House and Senate, as did the nomination of family law attorney Tara D. Hatcher to fill Minton's seat. Both were included on a list of candidates that both chambers approved in a block vote.

But Novey, who was selected by Chesterfield's legislative delegation for a second circuit court seat that will open in December, was suddenly removed from the block in the Senate, after the House had voted to elect him.

Chase initially signed Senate paperwork in favor of Novey's nomination, but then struck her name off as the Senate prepared to vote. State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, who represents part of Chesterfield, signed in support of Novey, but Chesterfield's third state senator, Ghazala Hashmi, was opposed. A majority of the delegation must agree on a nomination before it can be approved by the full Senate.

"At the time we took the vote, I wasn't ready to go ahead ... when you have a sitting judge there," said Chase, who indicated she has now reconsidered after learning that Chesterfield will have a circuit court vacancy for seven months if a candidate to fill that position isn't elected now.

Longtime Judge Lynn Brice lost the support of half of Chesterfield's legislative delegation and failed to win reappointment after questions rose about her professionalism and commitment in sitting on the bench in Colonial Heights - which is part of the 12th Judicial Circuit.

In January, Brice's name was left off a list of incumbent state judges that legislators in the Senate collectively voted to approve. Brice’s name was included on a list of judges certified for approval by the House, but a judge cannot be elected without a majority of both bodies voting in their favor.

Chase said "nothing is final at this point," but the plan is to bring Novey's nomination back before the Senate for another vote before the session ends Saturday.

There were no stumbling blocks for Chesterfield's two other judicial candidates.

Minton, who has served as a Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge since March 1, 2017, was elected to begin work as a Chesterfield Circuit Court judge on May 1 - filling a seat vacated by Judge Frederick G. Rockwell III, who retired Dec. 31.

On the same day Minton takes the bench in circuit court, Hatcher will fill Minton's current seat in Juvenile and Domestic Court.

Minton, who served as a Chesterfield prosecutor for 14 years before becoming Spotsylvania's chief deputy commonwealth's attorney in February 2016, was elected the following year to a seat in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

"We had a wonderful selection of applicants for this circuit court, and Judge Minton exceeded all of our expectations," Morrissey told members of the joint House of Courts and Senate Judiciary committees that interviewed state judicial candidates on Tuesday.

Asked about his interest in the position, Minton said he's "loved every minute" of his time as a juvenile court judge but he's ready for a new challenge. "I think if you have the ability and you're ready to accept that challenge, you owe a duty to the Commonwealth to offer your services as you move forward."

In introducing Hatcher, Morrissey noted she was a former staff attorney for the Supreme Court of Virginia, worked as an attorney for a large family law practice and had served as an assistant commonwealth's attorney in Powhatan County. More recently, she has been practicing on her own as a family law attorney.

"She practices extensively in family law and we know she will serve Chesterfield County in a stellar fashion," Morrissey said.

Hatcher told committee members that while serving as a Powhatan prosecutor part-time, she simultaneously represented the Powhatan Social Services Office.

"Some days I would prosecute the morning docket and then do social services in the afternoon and have some custody cases," she said. "So I'm very comfortable in the juvenile court. I've served in a lot of roles in that court and I just have a real passion for [it]."

In describing Novey's qualifications, Morrissey noted that he's handled a variety of cases during his nearly 30-year career as a defense attorney and public defender, "and will be able to handle every matter that comes before him."

Morrissey told this story about how Novey became the delegation's choice:

"We had several stellar candidates who we were about to interview ... and then Mr. Novey said to us, with great humility, that all of these candidates are superbly qualified. And that wasn't a perfunctory statement; he meant it. And then he went on to say, 'This is why I am best suited to go on the circuit court bench.' And he then literally blew us away with his credentials."

In addressing legislators, Novey said: "After 27 years of doing this, I've handled a variety of cases, from capital murder to traffic tickets to construction litigation. I feel like it's time I can give back and be a judge ... and serve the bench well."