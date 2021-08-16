General Assembly taps two Black male attorneys and one white female to diversify Chesterfield's judiciary

Pemberton will begin work Sept. 1, and Williams and Hairston will take the bench Oct. 1.

Morrissey said after Shannon Heard, who serves as judicial selection administrator for Virginia's Division of Legislative Services, issued a notice that a judgeship in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court would open should Pemberton be elevated, he hosted a zoom conference with several members of the county's delegation, and they vetted eight candidates for the seat.

"The delegation [then] communicated with each other and there was a unanimous decision to elevate Judge Pemberton to the Circuit Court, and appoint Curtis Hairston to the General District Court and Travis Williams to the J&DR Court," Morrissey said.

The names were forwarded to Heard, and on Aug. 10, the Senate Judiciary and the House Courts of Justice committees each certified those three candidates to their respective bodies. The Senate and House then voted to elect the three candidates to their respective judicial positions.

Reached Monday, Williams said he has started to wind down his private practice in preparation for his Oct. 1 start as a judge. "Being a judge has been a goal of mine, especially wanting to serve in the juvenile court," said Williams, who on occasion has served as a substitute judge over the last 18 years.