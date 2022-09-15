George Wythe High School celebrates the life of former principal Riddick Parker

Students and staff of George Wythe High School are still mourning the loss of former principal Riddick T. Parker Jr., 49, who just 10 days before the start of the school year died while riding his bike on Aug. 19.

As friends, family, faculty and more remember Parker’s legacy, the Richmond community gathered Thursday at the George Wythe auditorium to celebrate Parker’s impact on their lives.

“I know this year has been particularly difficult for you all,” said Jason Kamras, Richmond Public Schools’ superintendent.

Kamras was joined by many speakers including RPS School Board members Stephanie Rizzi, Dawn Page and several others who reflected on the statuesque role Parker played at RPS.

Before becoming an educator in 2004, Parker was a defensive linemen in the National Football League.

He played on several teams in the NFL, including the Seattle Seahawks, the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots, with whom he won a Super Bowl championship in 2002. He was also a defensive tackle at the University of North Carolina.

Following his remarkable football career, Parker went on to fulfill his passion in education. He served as Baltimore City Public Schools’ education consultant, working on literacy development and graduation pathway programs. He then went on to play an integral role at RPS.

Kamras said Parker always had an infectious passion for educating young people, and that's why his loss is especially devastating for his staff, whom shared his vision of excellence for George Wythe.

“There is so much passion and energy in the George Wythe team, and the best way we can honor Riddick is to bring forth his vision of excellence for this school,” said Kamras. “I know Riddick is watching over us all."

Parker's vision for excellence could be seen and heard in the stories told by his staff members, who remembered him as a “humble giant” and someone with whom they could always share a laugh.

“I’ll never forget the last time he walked out these doors,” said Angela Moore, George Wythe’s literacy coach.

Moore said she and Parker were always quick to joke with one another, even on what would be his last day at George Wythe. Moore said Parker had joked with her to go home hours early, so he could spend time with his family.

Moore said Parker was always full of joy, and she hopes to live out the goals he set for his students and faculty.

"I'll always enjoy the laughter that we shared, and I plan to carry out his vision out with the administrative team," said Moore. "And to my former friend, I miss you and love you."

Filling Parker's shoes is J. Austin Brown, acting principal of George Wythe High School, who spoke about how deeply he misses his friend and colleague.

"This has been the most difficult time of my professional career," said Brown.

Although Parker's role at George Wythe is one that is impossible to fill, Brown said he believes his staff is up to the challenge Parker has set for them.

"I'm standing in for Principal Parker, and I'm committed to carrying out his mission to support the young people who walk through that door each and every school year," said Brown. "I'm not going to back away from that challenge."