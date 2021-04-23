George Wythe senior continues to press Richmond School Board on resolution: 'I want to see action, I don’t want to hear anything else'

A George Wythe High School senior is continuing to press the Richmond School Board to rescind a resolution some school and city officials say could ultimately delay the replacement of the aging, inadequate building in Richmond's South Side.
On Friday afternoon, Corey Stuckey, a founder of the 381 Movement, an organization formed during last year's uprisings over the death of George Floyd, led a crowd of about 20 people to City Hall to demand that elected officials stop bickering over who oversees school construction, and to rebuild George Wythe High School as soon as possible, among other demands.
School leaders have clashed over a resolution the Board passed recently that places the authority to oversee school construction, which for decades has been overseen by the city, with the School Board.
“I want to see action, I don’t want to hear anything else,” Stuckey said in an interview.
The crowd chanted demands for more state funding and swift action to replace decrepit facilities as it marched along Broad Street, disrupting steady traffic, on a path from the statue of pioneering Black bank owner Maggie L. Walker to the headquarters of RPS.
"It's all about a power struggle, it's a power fight," Stuckey told the crowd. "Our politicians want to have control. They want to fight each other, and now they're making poor decisions that are affecting us."
“Our city schools need to be rebuilt, now!” chanted Chi Love, an organizer with the Black Power Movement who came to support Stuckey. “Our city schools should be treated just like other schools are treated in the county. They have the best facilities, they have the best top-notch technology. It doesn’t even look like we’re in the same time frame that they’re in.”
On April 12, the Board passed a 5-4 vote that gave the Board the authority to oversee school construction, which previously had belonged to the administration of Mayor Levar Stoney. City officials and Superintendent Jason Kamras repeatedly have claimed the decision will delay replacing Wythe, which hasn’t seen a renovation since the 1980s.
Third District School Board member Kenya Gibson, the patron of the resolution, said she agrees that Wythe students have a right to be upset about potential delays to Wythe's replacement. She maintains this is why she proposed the resolution in the first place.
She said that she was once told that George Wythe would be completed this year, and provided a document of draft milestones confirming such.
“The students of George Wythe have every right to be enraged,” she said in a statement. “I remember getting a timeline that had Wythe opening in 2021, and yet here we are. We’ve had so many delays while the city has owned this.”
Her colleagues on the Board have stated the same about delays about Wythe. Eighth district School Board member Dawn Page, who didn’t support the resolution, said that George Wythe has been on the facilities list since 2002 the night the resolution passed.
Stoney and Kamras say the city was prepared to issue a request for proposals to design George Wythe this week. However, money isn’t budgeted for the actual construction of the high school until Fall 2023, with a projected fall 2024 opening date, leaving just a year for the city to build a high school that would house at least 1,000 students.
Kamras said in an interview that he plans to do everything in his power to issue the procurement document through the school system as directed Monday night by the School Board.
However, he believes that under the change, it’s not realistic to finish rebuilding the school until 2027 at the earliest.
“I am going to do everything I can to make it happen, as that’s what the Board’s directive is,” he said. “We've begun the work to take the first step, which is, get positions created. And then we'll go from there.”
The resolution sent city officials flocking to consult the city attorney, who said at a meeting of the Council's Education and Human Resources committee this week that law is "pretty settled" around the state the Board has the power to oversee construction. Virginia law states that school boards have the authority to oversee school construction, and it is not within the purview of the city council to nullify that choice.
Before the resolution passed, construction had been overseen by a Joint Construction Team, which includes the Superintendent, School Board leadership, and city officials.
On Thursday, marchers questioned the roll of Richmond for All, an organization that advocates for fair housing and fair education and which worked to elect School Board members who voted for the resolution, including Gibson.
The group, which rose to prominence in it's opposition to Stoney's failed build to redevelop a swath of downtown anchored by a new coliseum in 2018, endorsed three Board members who voted for the resolution; Kenya Gibson, who is on the organization’s governing Board, Stephanie Rizzi, and Shonda Harris-Muhammed.
Brionna Nomi, the organization's governing chair, declined to respond to the concerns.
Rizzi, who represents the fifth district where George Wythe is placed, said she, along with her four colleagues who voted for the resolution, feel confident the School Board can have Wythe done long before 2027.
“I just have seen administration make moves very quickly when it was necessary,” she said. “I just don't see that this would be any kind of exception.”
She also said she wants the bickering to stop.
“Board leadership told us that we work together as a unit, and that whenever a decision is made, and the majority makes that decision, we are to go with what the will of the board is and support that decision,” she said. “For me to see people doing what they're doing, it just counters my perception of what board participation is supposed to be like.”
Stuckey says he won’t stop organizing around the issue until the school is rebuilt.
“We’re not done until George Wythe has a shovel in the ground,” he told the crowd at City Hall.
