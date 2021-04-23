George Wythe senior continues to press Richmond School Board on resolution: 'I want to see action, I don’t want to hear anything else'

Before the resolution passed, construction had been overseen by a Joint Construction Team, which includes the Superintendent, School Board leadership, and city officials.

On Thursday, marchers questioned the roll of Richmond for All, an organization that advocates for fair housing and fair education and which worked to elect School Board members who voted for the resolution, including Gibson.

The group, which rose to prominence in it's opposition to Stoney's failed build to redevelop a swath of downtown anchored by a new coliseum in 2018, endorsed three Board members who voted for the resolution; Kenya Gibson, who is on the organization’s governing Board, Stephanie Rizzi, and Shonda Harris-Muhammed.

Brionna Nomi, the organization's governing chair, declined to respond to the concerns.

Rizzi, who represents the fifth district where George Wythe is placed, said she, along with her four colleagues who voted for the resolution, feel confident the School Board can have Wythe done long before 2027.

“I just have seen administration make moves very quickly when it was necessary,” she said. “I just don't see that this would be any kind of exception.”

She also said she wants the bickering to stop.