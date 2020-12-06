Get to know Bruce Miller and Phil Whiteway, co-founders of Virginia Rep

She was also a theater geek, and we shared the stage a number of times – first at UR, and later in a production of "Oklahoma" at the now defunct Haymarket Dinner Theatre in Mechanicsville. That run was probably the year before we got married. We were cast as the leads, Curly and Laurey. I proposed to her every night for eight weeks!

The disappointment is really that as we married and contemplated a family, it was clear that one of us needed to make a "real" living. So she gave up her performance opportunities and participation in the theater to help support me as Bruce and I started Theatre IV.

Donna took a couple of jobs as a schoolteacher and then as a Realtor for 10 years to help us meet our expenses. It was a huge sacrifice for her to give up what both of us loved in order to keep the family bills paid. Many of our theater friends have successfully managed to work in theater and stay married and raise kids, but for us, we thought one of us needed to hang back.

That’s what she did so that I could spend long hours at the theater, with very little pay. It’s something of which I am always mindful – the sacrifice she made for our marriage and family.

Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you