Get to know Bruce Miller and Phil Whiteway, co-founders of Virginia Rep

Gaze up at the soaring space inside the November Theatre, and it’s hard to remember when Virginia Rep, the crown jewel of Richmond professional theater, wasn’t wowing audiences with some of the region's best stage productions.
And to think it all started with just a couple of college buddies chasing a dream and looking for a van.
In 2020, Bruce Miller and Phil Whiteway mark the 45th anniversary of a handshake agreement that led to Virginia Rep, a Richmond institution and home to countless award-winning musicals and plays – as well as career incubator for scores of well-known actors and production professionals.
“We didn’t know if it was going to be anything or not be anything,” Miller said of the fledgling touring company they initially dubbed Theatre IV. “But we had an idea, and he and I had each saved up $1,000, and we pooled it together, and we bought a van.”
As Virginia’s first professional children’s theater, Theatre IV focused chiefly on touring to get theater into regional schools that could pay the company. Miller assumed the role of artistic director; Whiteway took the title of managing director.
The duo had become best friends during their college theater years at the University of Richmond. They derived their new troupe’s name from its emphasis on excellence in four key areas: arts, education, children’s health and community leadership.
“He’s clearly an ideas person, and they just never stop,” Whiteway said of his collaborator. “We’ve learned to understand each other and sometimes even finish each other’s sentences.”
With their shared apartment serving as the Theatre IV business office and working as dinner theater actors and waiters by night, Miller and Whiteway plowed every penny the troupe earned back into their venture, not taking any salary for themselves for the first three years.
By 1986, thanks to slow and steady growth, Theatre IV was able to purchase and renovate the historic Empire Theatre (now the November Theatre) on Broad Street in downtown Richmond. As the years went by, Theatre IV also struck deals to absorb the operations of Barksdale Theatre and TheatreVirginia, two longtime Richmond institutions that had faced challenges at various points.
The merged entities officially became Virginia Repertory Theatre in 2012. Virginia Rep now boasts an annual operating budget of $5.8 million, and it produces live theater at four venues (and through national touring) for about 530,000 theatergoers each year before the pandemic.
As longtime collaborators (with abundantly patient wives and children), Miller and Whiteway have always held tight to their earliest Theatre IV ambition to serve youths.
In the early 1980s, Whiteway produced and Miller wrote and directed “Hugs and Kisses,” a pioneering children’s production that addresses child sexual abuse. The award-winning show premiered in 1983 and has been running continuously in Virginia schools ever since, reaching nearly 2 million students.
“They’re such good friends to each other, and I think that’s invaluable in their partnership,” said Jacqueline Jones, a veteran Richmond actor and member of the original “Hugs and Kisses” cast. “They are go-getters, they really put their goals way out in front of them, and they strive for them.”
In 2016, Miller handed off the reins as Virginia Rep artistic director and later served as executive director of the Chesterfield Cultural Arts Foundation’s Baxter Perkinson Performing Center for the Arts. He and Whiteway still lead the Rep’s Community Health + Wellness Program, which uses theater to address community concerns.
After nearly a half-century, "we trust each other 100 percent, and you have to have that to succeed in a partnership where all your money and your futures are tied up together,” Miller said. "I don’t think we could have made it if we hadn’t really liked each other!”
***
IN HIS WORDS: BRUCE MILLER
co-founder, Virginia Repertory Theatre
Hometown: Chesterfield County
Family: wife Terrie, two children
***
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you.
In the early years of "Hugs and Kisses," a children’s theater piece I co-wrote in 1983, I was touring in the role of Mr. Sawyer. "Hugs" has been Virginia’s principal child sexual abuse prevention program for the past 37 years.
After one performance, an 8-year-old girl came up to me and disclosed her personal victimization. This particular disclosure was horrible, and when I asked the little girl if we could share this with that day’s local social worker (a local social worker attends every performance), the girl said yes – but only if she could hold on to me.
I was young, not yet a father, and the parental solace that child so desperately needed in that moment has never left me. She holds me still.
What is something about you that might surprise others?
I had a lateral lisp until age 21. When I was in college, I used almost all of the $500 that I’d saved from three years of being a paperboy for the Richmond News Leader to finally undergo speech therapy at what was then MCV.
After about six sessions, the money was about to run out, and my therapist told me there was nothing more he could do. I returned to my college apartment, despondent.
My roommate, Phil Whiteway, didn’t cotton to my misery. He sat with me on the floor of our living room, made me say my "sh" and "ch" and "g" and "j" sounds over and over again. He stuck plastic spoons in my mouth.
After about a half-hour, he said, “There, that’s it, you’ve said it right.” I’ve been impediment-free from that moment forward.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value.
My play "Buffalo Soldier" was presented as a morale booster at the Pentagon in 2002, on the day before the bulldozers arrived to tear down the part of the building destroyed on 9/11.
After the performance, a veteran of the 9th or 10th Cavalry, wearing a replica Buffalo Soldier uniform, came up to me and presented me with a Buffalo Soldier challenge coin, which he said made me an official brother and veteran of his company. It was a very emotional exchange for both of us. I treasure it, and I carry it with me whenever times get tough.
Who is your role model?
My late father, Curtis Miller, was a Pennsylvania farm boy who married a New York City secretary he met on shore leave during World War II. Almost every man in his family and the Mennonite/Amish community registered as a conscientious objector during the war, but he believed in why America was fighting, so he enlisted.
He was the most thoroughly and simply religious person I’ve ever known. After the war, he became an animal feed salesman for General Mills.
When I switched to a theater major my junior year in college, he gave me his full support – as long as I pledged to use whatever I learned to make the world a better place. I will always try to live up to the example he set for me.
If you had to pick a different profession, what would you choose?
I'm an itinerant adult Sunday School teacher at Bon Air, First and Second Presbyterian churches. I love it. Now that I know that even ministers are allowed to have doubts, I’d probably choose to be a pastor.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
I’m too shy to want to spend a day with anyone I don’t know but greatly admire. But I had a chance to meet and talk with "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda early in his career, and I continue to value that experience greatly.
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it.
It’s been a rough four years for me since I transitioned out of my job as founding artistic director of Virginia Rep. It was a job I loved, with people I love. I left it in 2016 only because I thought it would be best for the company if Phil and I left during separate years, and if the company had the benefit of a younger artistic director.
If I had not left, I never would have been offered the opportunity to work as executive director of the Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts in Chesterfield County. I'm proud of the work I did to bring that project to completion – and I enjoy being a full-time volunteer for Virginia Rep.
Share a personal reflection on how the pandemic has affected you.
I’m an off-the-charts introvert – which no one believes – but I'm a people person. Emotionally, I depend on my family and friends to make it through tough times.
During the pandemic, my adult son, Curt, who is a successful sound engineer for Broadway, Off Broadway and national tours, was laid off from the national tour of "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" while his apartment in New York was being sublet. So he came home for eight weeks.
My adult daughter, Hannah, who lives in her own home not far from Terrie and me, was also furloughed from her job at Virginia Rep, where she works as director of community health and wellness.
For a wonderful eight weeks, our family of four was together again for every meal. As much as I missed my work colleagues, I loved being together with my family.
***
IN HIS WORDS: PHIL WHITEWAY
co-founder, Virginia Repertory Theatre
Hometown: Haddonfield, N.J.
Family: wife Donna, four children, one grandchild
***
What is something about you that might surprise others?
My love of aviation. I fancied myself becoming a pilot. I’m sure I was heavily influence by my brothers, one of whom was a carrier-based Navy pilot. A lot of my family are veterans.
After graduating from the University of Richmond, I was on my way to earning my wings in the Navy flight program in 1974. Then I opted to step out and start a theater with Bruce Miller.
Can you imagine a 22-year-old flight student standing in front of a hardened Navy base commander – and telling him why I wanted to leave the flight program? To start a theater?
Oh well, I was young – and as the Vietnam War was winding down, I wondered if I might be flying a desk instead of a plane. That was April 1975. A month later, Bruce and I founded Theatre IV, the precursor to Virginia Rep.
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it
There is something I am disappointed about mainly on behalf of my wife of 40 years, Donna.
She was also a theater geek, and we shared the stage a number of times – first at UR, and later in a production of "Oklahoma" at the now defunct Haymarket Dinner Theatre in Mechanicsville. That run was probably the year before we got married. We were cast as the leads, Curly and Laurey. I proposed to her every night for eight weeks!
The disappointment is really that as we married and contemplated a family, it was clear that one of us needed to make a "real" living. So she gave up her performance opportunities and participation in the theater to help support me as Bruce and I started Theatre IV.
Donna took a couple of jobs as a schoolteacher and then as a Realtor for 10 years to help us meet our expenses. It was a huge sacrifice for her to give up what both of us loved in order to keep the family bills paid. Many of our theater friends have successfully managed to work in theater and stay married and raise kids, but for us, we thought one of us needed to hang back.
That’s what she did so that I could spend long hours at the theater, with very little pay. It’s something of which I am always mindful – the sacrifice she made for our marriage and family.
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you
In February 2002, several months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Bruce and I were asked to bring "Buffalo Soldier" to the Pentagon as a morale builder for the staff there. It was a play Bruce had written about Jones Morgan, a Richmonder who at one time was the oldest living Buffalo Soldier.
It was the first time any live theatrical program had been presented inside the Pentagon, and Bruce and I were able to accompany the cast. What a treat – and a special experience at such an important time of healing for our nation. I will never forget it.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
Walt Disney. What a creative and entrepreneurial genius. He loved to create a business that made people want to enjoy themselves. I can only imagine hanging out in his office, hearing him dream up his next idea.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value
My dad’s wallet. Not sure why, but after he passed, it was among the many things my brothers and I had to sort through. They didn’t want it.
It stays in my top drawer at work, and for some odd reason, it gives me comfort whenever I come across it searching for something else.
Who is your role model?
Mom and Dad for sure. Mom had a way of making all of us feel important. As the youngest of four boys, I was always feeling like I had to run to keep up with my older brothers. I was the only “arts guy” in the family, so there were times when talking about theater among the engineers and business gurus just wasn’t that cool – but Mom certainly made it so for me. She gave me confidence by allowing me to figure out stuff on my own.
Dad, though, was the strong, silent type. I never thought about the theater growing up, as I was always trying to win favor with one of my older brothers. But when I went away to UR, my other role model, the late UR theater director Jack Welsh, was assigned to be my freshman adviser. I think it was in the first two weeks of school that he convinced me to audition for a play he was directing there, and the rest, as they say ... well, he set the wheels moving for me.
I loved being at the theater at UR and working on shows in those early college years, but I always felt a little guilty, having so much fun and wondering if Dad would approve. I worked extra hard to get an early decision to enter the School of Business (that’ll impress the folks, eh?), but then I had to take statistics! What the ...?!?! This stuff made no sense, and I had a horrible sinking feeling that I would crash and burn in this class.
I spoke with my folks, and Dad asked me what I thought I wanted to do after college (like, for a job) and, more to the point, what did I love. I said I felt really comfortable in the theater department, but I assumed it wasn’t very practical to look at the theater for a career choice. Then he said: If that’s what you love, you should follow that path.
Wow! It was like a 500-pound weight being lifted off my shoulders. I was able to switch majors to theater and kept a minor in business. I was ecstatic. It was the blessing that I needed to start down that path.
If you had to pick a different profession, what would you choose?
I might have stayed in the Navy and continued flying airplanes for a living. Great fun, great pay, and the uniforms always seemed to look snappy!
A short story. Every year, Virginia Rep holds an annual gala to raise funds for our educational initiatives, and there are usually some pretty fancy travel packages as part of the auction. In 2018, Dave Christian, a former Dominion Energy executive and owner of several airplanes, offered our gala committee an incredible “experience package” – a ride in a 1940s Stearman biplane – as part of the live auction.
O.M.G. I had never been in one, and the thought of sitting behind the stick of this flying machine gave me goosebumps. I rarely bid on these high-priced gala items, but that year, that night, I came prepared to win the auction bid for that plane ride.
Donna and I enjoyed our lovely Jefferson Hotel dinner that night (black tie, of course), and I eyeballed the program with the list of auction items. There it was: "No. 11 – Enjoy a Private Ride in Vintage 1940s Stearman Biplane."
This is where working for a professional theater, with a fully equipped costume shop, came in handy. When the auctioneer announced “Next up, folks, is the experience of a lifetime,” I jumped to my feet, put a flowing white scarf around my neck and donned a World War I leather flight cap.
With my paddle high, I won the item: $3,200 – yikes! A bit rich for this nonprofit executive, but oh so worth it!
My biplane ride with Dave wasn’t scheduled until months later at Middle Peninsula Regional Airport. Because of strict FAA regulations, these fundraising rides are really limited in duration and distance from the airfield.
As I was climbing in the front of the dual cockpit, Dave said: OK, we’ll do the official charity ride (about 15 minutes) – then we’ll land, refuel and take off again as friends! We flew all the way back to Ashland, buzzed my house a few times and zoomed back to his airstrip, with me flying most of the way.
What a kick – and worth every penny!
Share a personal reflection on how the pandemic has affected you
The pandemic certainly has made me be grateful for everything we have – as a family, as a community – and how spoiled we’ve become as a nation. I’m sure just like our fathers and forefathers have done, we’ll get through this. And perhaps we'll develop a deeper appreciation of all that we have.