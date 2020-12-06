Get to know Carroll LaHaye, longtime Randolph-Macon women's basketball coach

Growing up in a small town near the central coast of Maine, Carroll LaHaye acquired many significant character traits. Among them: an accent evocative of lighthouses, rocky coves and lobster boats – and a tendency to accentuate the positive.
The latter proved invaluable during LaHaye’s 38-year career as the head women’s basketball coach at Randolph-Macon College.
“My parents taught me to always believe that people are good until they show me otherwise,” LaHaye said. “That’s the way I always tried to treat my players. I believed in them. I trusted that they knew right from wrong. I gave them a lot of freedom.”
She paused. “Of course, with a lot of freedom came a lot of responsibility.”
LaHaye’s athletes accepted, and flourished under, this arrangement. Her teams won 647 games and 10 Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships. They appeared in 12 NCAA Division III tournaments. Her 2005 team reached the Division III national championship game.
In March 2020, LaHaye retired a few weeks after her No. 4-seeded Yellow Jackets completed a stirring run to another ODAC title. She stepped down as the winningest basketball coach in ODAC history.
R-MC athletics director Jeff Burns said LaHaye’s accomplishments in three conspicuous areas – the scoreboard, devotion to her athletes and creation of a lasting identity for a program that for years had none – are similar in theme to those of legendary University of Tennessee coach Pat Summitt.
LaHaye “was a constant voice of support for more and better opportunities for our female athletes," Burns said. "She not only elevated her basketball program – she created an environment that has allowed all of our women’s sports programs to thrive.”
LaHaye and Summitt were similar in another respect: Both were pioneers. Though she taught physical education, LaHaye embodied history. Her presence gave the Yellow Jackets a living link to their sport’s years of struggle against indifference and inequality.
Credit for her success, she said, belongs to her athletes. "[I] can’t put into words how much I respect them for their effort and the sacrifices they were willing to make.”
They made many sacrifices. Division III women rarely play on television. They don’t inhabit palatial arenas. They receive neither athletic scholarships nor cost-of-attendance allowances. They are true student-athletes. It is a challenging existence.
LaHaye marveled at the frequency with which R-MC’s players met the challenge.
When the balls were put away and the gym lights turned off at day’s end, she said, “all I had to do was go home. I didn’t have to study. I didn’t have to spend hours working on a paper. But the players did. Their commitment – what can I say? I always found it amazing.”
She could have been talking about her own commitment. LaHaye started at R-MC in 1980 as a volunteer assistant basketball coach. She became head coach two years later. She also led the women's soccer team (for one season) and the women's lacrosse team (for five).
For a big chunk of her first decade as head basketball coach, LaHaye drove the team van to and from road games. So focused was she on highway safety – “I was carrying very valuable cargo,” she said – that pregame preparation and postgame evaluation at times suffered.
As a young coach, LaHaye washed her team’s workout gear and game uniforms on a daily basis. Later, as a conspicuously successful veteran, she could have delegated laundry duty. She didn’t.
“It was always the last thing I did when we were done for the day,” LaHaye said. “It became my way to unwind. I’d pick up a jersey – 23, let’s say. Or 50. Or 11. I’d hold it in my hands and look at it. I’d think about the person who wore it. I’d think about how she played that day.
"And I’d think about what she meant – not only to the school and the team, but to me, personally.”
***
IN HER WORDS: CARROLL LAHAYE
retired women's basketball coach, Randolph-Macon College
Hometown: Warren, Maine
***
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it.
When I arrived at Randolph-Macon in the early 1980s, the women’s athletic program was still relatively young. Rachel Anderson led the tennis and aquatics programs, and she and I worked fiercely to move women’s athletics to where it is today. There were lots of growing pains and a lack of resources.
In the early years of women’s basketball, we competed in Division II and later moved to Division III in the 1990s. As new as we were, everyone had the same expectations of the women’s programs as they did the men's, but we didn't have similar resources. My first years as a coach were tremendously stressful and not as successful as I had planned.
My mother was a sounding board and my comforter in times of distress. She helped me through these sleepless and crying times. She passed away in 1995, and we won our first Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship in 1996. My mother and I never got to enjoy the later successes together.
What I learned was how life moves on. The agony you go through can be worth it if you keep striving to be the best and working as hard as you can. Having faith in God, plus belief, confidence and strength in yourself – without ever giving up, no matter the setbacks – can create lasting memories and a lifetime of accomplishment.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value.
It's a copy of a poignant poem that my sister, Tracy, wrote for my mother at Christmas 1994. Our mother was very ill at the time, and the family was all home for this Christmas.
My sister captured qualities that all six of our mom's children felt about her. Much of the poem had to do with what she had sacrificed for her family while we were growing up, plus the values she instilled in us and the memories we each had.
When we read it to my mom, her words were, "Who’s She Talking About?" That's how we titled the poem.
What is something about you that might surprise others?
I was selected to try out for the Milwaukee Does of the Women's Professional Basketball League in the late 1970s. I flew to Milwaukee, went through the tryouts and was offered a role as a marginal player.
The money was not all that great, and I had a full-time job. I declined the offer. The league folded after three years, and many players didn’t get paid.
If you had to pick a different profession, what would you choose?
I would be a do-it-yourself expert and landscaper.
I envy the skilled tradespeople who accomplish work that I have to hire out. I watch them and think I can do that. Then I read and study so I might be able to do it myself next time. But I am not mechanically inclined, so I know just enough to be dangerous when doing projects around my house!
I also love to work outside and cut grass. I piddle around doing little things that perk up my yard. I also have worked with my brother, Jim, who is a landscaper. I take extreme pride in how manicured my property and my church’s grounds look, since I am responsible for both!
Who is your role model?
My grandfather had a tremendous influence on me, and his attention to detail was beyond my comprehension when I was younger. I spent a great deal of time with both my grandparents and learned so much from each.
My grandfather was a storyteller, and I loved listening to the stories of the Carroll family and how they settled in Southwest Harbor, Maine. With a high school education, he rose to prominence within one of Maine’s engineering firms that was responsible for several of the sewage treatment plants throughout the state. He was known to be a tough, simple foreman, and he demanded that work be done with excellence.
His expectations made an impression on me even though I may not have understood his particulars at the time. Therefore, I always had – and still, to a fault, have – high expectations of the way a job should be done, no matter the work. "Autograph your work with excellence" was a favorite saying of his.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
Simon Potter the Ragpicker, from motivational author Og Mandino’s books. He has the amazing ability to rescue people when they have given up on themselves. I would love to have the same gifts!
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you.
In 2005, we played for the Division III women’s basketball national championship just 100 miles from Ashland. The Final Four was held at Virginia Wesleyan College in Virginia Beach, and the number of Randolph-Macon fans who showed up to support the Yellow Jackets was amazing.
Oh, how I wish we could have that championship game back to do over. We were “right there”!
Share a personal reflection on how the pandemic has affected you.
When I made the final decision to retire in March, we had already been mandated to stay at home. The team had left campus. I had to break the news to them via Zoom, which was extremely difficult for me as I like to look people in the eye and have face-to-face conversations – something I have always tried to teach our players, by the way.
I am sad that my final interaction with my final team was via an online meeting and phone, including with the four new players to join us in 2020. And no hugs!