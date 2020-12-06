Get to know Carroll LaHaye, longtime Randolph-Macon women's basketball coach

I envy the skilled tradespeople who accomplish work that I have to hire out. I watch them and think I can do that. Then I read and study so I might be able to do it myself next time. But I am not mechanically inclined, so I know just enough to be dangerous when doing projects around my house!

I also love to work outside and cut grass. I piddle around doing little things that perk up my yard. I also have worked with my brother, Jim, who is a landscaper. I take extreme pride in how manicured my property and my church’s grounds look, since I am responsible for both!

Who is your role model?

My grandfather had a tremendous influence on me, and his attention to detail was beyond my comprehension when I was younger. I spent a great deal of time with both my grandparents and learned so much from each.

My grandfather was a storyteller, and I loved listening to the stories of the Carroll family and how they settled in Southwest Harbor, Maine. With a high school education, he rose to prominence within one of Maine’s engineering firms that was responsible for several of the sewage treatment plants throughout the state. He was known to be a tough, simple foreman, and he demanded that work be done with excellence.