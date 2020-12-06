Get to know Charles Layman, longtime president of Goodwill

Charles Layman was on a service trip to Youngstown, Ohio, with his Harrisonburg church. He was interested in volunteer work, and he stumbled upon a job at Goodwill. This was 1969, and he figured things would last a few years.
Try 50.
In January 2020, Layman retired after a half-century with the renowned nonprofit, the last 37 years as president and CEO of what is now Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia.
“It’s certainly different than life on the farm where I grew up and different than the career in industrial engineering that I was anticipating,” Layman said. “But it’s been unmatched in being both rewarding and challenging.”
Goodwill is famous for its stores full of donated goods, but many patrons might not focus on how the proceeds fund employment training and workforce development programs. Under Layman's leadership, the local Goodwill operation dramatically expanded its footprint, and he has impacted thousands of people in the Richmond area.
“The goal of Goodwill is to help people help themselves through the power of work, and that’s what Charles has been all about,” said Ben Ackerly, a longtime local Goodwill board member who served when Layman was hired.
“When he started in October of 1983, Goodwill’s revenue was $250,000 a year. It had a staff of five people and three retail stores," Ackerly noted. "In 2019, its revenue was almost $78 million. It had a staff of more than 1,300 people and about 35 retail stores.”
Big numbers aside, it's the individual success stories that powered Layman through his career.
At his first Goodwill job in Ohio, Layman provided workplace training and saw “a whole different avenue of service to people,” he said. He was encouraged by his mentors there to look at Goodwill as a career.
The first person Layman ever trained would shape his path over the next 50 years. They stayed in contact even after he left Ohio.
“After he got released from prison, he struggled with alcoholism and didn’t see any hope," Layman recalled. "As he began to take control of his life and see that he could be productive, there was hope that really began to sparkle.”
The man went through Goodwill’s upholstery training program, became its supervisor and eventually started his own flourishing upholstery business.
“That’s what’s most rewarding – that you can have a long-term impact on someone’s life," Layman said. "You may not see it immediately, but in his case, it was for a lifetime.”
At age 25, Layman was asked to lead Goodwill in Youngstown, becoming the youngest CEO in company history.
After a two-year stint at Goodwill in Maryland, he arrived in Richmond and was inspired by James E. Ukrop, who ran the Ukrop’s Super Markets Inc. chain with an eye toward community.
“A real turning point was taking a path of true servant-leadership to empower all associates,” Layman said. “Everyone who was a part of Goodwill was contributing to the mission, whether they worked in IT or retail sales or transportation.”
He credits the servant-leader model with making the merger between Goodwill of Central Virginia and Goodwill of Hampton Roads a success. Layman oversaw the 2006 merger, which more than doubled the local company’s footprint.
By 2018, the local Goodwill was ranked 15th-largest in the country among more than 150 Goodwill operations nationwide – a far cry from its days near the bottom when Layman arrived in Richmond in 1983. And in his final year, the local Goodwill helped place more than 2,300 job seekers with community employers.
But even as the operation grew, Layman's commitment to community and workforce remained personal.
“If you name almost any charitable organization in Richmond, from United Way to Offender Aid and Restoration, Charles is involved,” Ackerly said. “He’s had a huge impact on Richmond, and what he’s done in putting people to work is incredible."
***
IN HIS WORDS: CHARLES LAYMAN
retired president / CEO, Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia
Hometown: Harrisonburg
Family: wife Belinda, one son
***
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you.
My first apartment in Ohio was next to a group home for teenagers dealing with mental health issues. One day, while talking to one of the boys, he asked where I was from, as he said I talked "funny."
I told him I had moved to Ohio from Virginia, which started an engaging conversation. When our chat turned to family, a heavy emotional blank stare came over him. Without hesitation, the boy said he saw his daddy shoot and kill his mother, and since his daddy was very drunk, he picked up the gun and killed his dad. The boy was 6 at the time.
His story has remained a very vivid and real example of the tragedy and hardship that touch many lives. It is a constant reminder of the need for strong, effective community programs and services that assist individuals in need.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value.
My great-grandfather purchased a mantel calendar clock around 1875. I didn't know that I would be given the clock until I was in my late 20s. I was told that I should pass it to the next generation, which would keep the clock in the family as my grandfather had wanted.
The clock is a connection to the three generations before me, and it frequently allows me to reflect on the fond memories and fascinating stories that have been passed down from our immediate and extended family members. The clock will be passed along to my son, making it reach the fifth generation.
What is something about you that might surprise others?
I listen to hard rock bands from the 1970s and '80s. It's not all the time, and it's mostly while driving alone, but this music can divert my attention and serve as my stress-release valve.
The distorted electric guitars, bass lines and drums, along with the aggressive vocals, are so far out of my usual zone that the music clears my head and hits the reset button.
Who is your role model?
I grew up in a large family on a farm, and we were always busy from early morning to late evening. My father’s approach to work, family, church and community all seemed to flow with ease and harmony.
My father was extremely easy to talk with and was eager to talk about a variety of subjects. Since we farmed, I could spend a large part of the day with him, learning how to do a wide variety of tasks. He was the constant teacher and mentor. He not only taught the technical skill of doing something – he talked about the discipline of behaviors, values and basic principles. He would use stories and examples to illustrate his points.
As I have faced the many challenges and crossroads in life, I often reflect on his words and stories – and I credit him with having the patience to explore with me during those inquisitive times.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
Dr. Edgar J. Helms founded Goodwill in 1902. I would want to know how he personally saw the changes in our society, culture, economics and politics from the early 1900s to the 1940s – and how he felt Goodwill addressed the unmet needs of individuals with barriers to employment.
I would ask: What was his proudest accomplishment after the start of Goodwill? What would he have done differently?
If you had to pick a different profession or course of study, what would you choose?
History – not for a new profession, but for the wealth of knowledge about the world. I find it extremely rewarding to engage with historians – not just the chronology of history, but the narrative that articulates the what, why and how our civilization, our culture and our lives have been shaped and influenced to bring us to our current state.
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it.
Within the first two months of being appointed CEO of Goodwill in Youngstown, Ohio, all four officers of the board notified me they were resigning from the board. Three resignations were for employment relocations, and the fourth was for health reasons.
Feeling as if I was being abandoned, I reached out to Henry Johnson, the former CEO who had been retired for two years and had been one of my key mentors. After sitting down with him and then with the remaining board members, we determined we did not have the talent to address the immediate board leadership needs.
Within a few days, Henry reached back into his network of business and community leaders, and he found two individuals who were capable and willing to join the board as chair and vice chair.
From this experience, I discovered the immense benefit of developing and maintaining a broad network of individuals. I also learned to embrace the counsel and advice of others vs. going it alone – and to always have board leadership identified and prepared to lead.
Share a personal reflection on how the pandemic has affected you.
The pandemic coincided with my retirement, so my planning shifted from life in retirement to life in a pandemic and retirement. My adjustment was chaotic initially, but I have settled in more.
The pandemic has spurred a level of cynicism that I have not experienced in my lifetime. As an overly optimistic person, I still maintain enough confidence that this roller-coaster ride will come to a successful end – and that we will be better prepared for what is next.