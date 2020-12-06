Get to know Charles Layman, longtime president of Goodwill

The clock is a connection to the three generations before me, and it frequently allows me to reflect on the fond memories and fascinating stories that have been passed down from our immediate and extended family members. The clock will be passed along to my son, making it reach the fifth generation.

What is something about you that might surprise others?

I listen to hard rock bands from the 1970s and '80s. It's not all the time, and it's mostly while driving alone, but this music can divert my attention and serve as my stress-release valve.

The distorted electric guitars, bass lines and drums, along with the aggressive vocals, are so far out of my usual zone that the music clears my head and hits the reset button.

Who is your role model?

I grew up in a large family on a farm, and we were always busy from early morning to late evening. My father’s approach to work, family, church and community all seemed to flow with ease and harmony.