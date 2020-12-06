Get to know Ingrid Granberry Grant, chief of school leadership in Henrico County

As a child in northwestern Florida, Ingrid Granberry Grant didn’t see many teachers who looked like her. But two of her school counselors were Black women.
“They changed my life path,” she said. “They saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself.”
Identifying potential has become a life's work for Grant, who pursued a career in education and in 2020 marks her 25th year with Henrico County Public Schools. Named the system's chief of school leadership this year, she promotes inspiration as one of the lasting lessons that teachers impart.
“Education is the civil rights issue of today; it should be equitable and relevant for all students,” Grant said. "When students know you believe in them, they work hard.”
Grant began her HCPS career working with elementary students who had intellectual, learning and emotional challenges. Later at L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, she wanted to show students “a teacher who looks like them.” She then moved into administration at several schools before joining the central office staff.
As the first director of school improvement, Grant helped schools meet accreditation standards and connected the system to national education leaders. As director of middle school education, she targeted the emotional and social needs of adolescents and further integrated science, technology, engineering, art and math into the curriculum.
Grant said her new position, which puts her on Superintendent Amy Cashwell’s eight-person leadership team, allows her to “amplify” her voice.
“When I’m making a decision or sitting in a meeting, I’m always looking through the eyes of a school principal,” Grant said. "I’m advocating for what they need for students in their schools. I’m a liaison with principals and teachers. They’re the boots on the ground doing the real work."
Brian Fellows, principal at Deep Run High School, appreciates Grant’s support of administrators – encouraging communication among principals, supporting professional development and being a sounding board – while keeping students’ needs paramount.
“Every decision she makes, she thinks about how it is going to impact our kids,” Fellows said. “She brings a teacher’s perspective, a principal’s perspective."
Grant also brings a parent’s perspective. Her second daughter, who was born prematurely, struggled academically in early grades, so Grant said she embraces helping parents advocate for their children.
Grant's work has never required more creativity than now, with the education system "turned upside down" by the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
“It exposed the digital divide,” Grant said, as disparities were highlighted when online learning emerged in the disrupted 2019-20 school year.
“We are faced with a new normal that will require leadership that can think outside the box," she said. "I want to be a part of the change in education that benefits all students, not just a particular group of students.”
Cashwell, the superintendent, said Grant’s long tenure with Henrico schools is incredibly valuable in such times because “she’s repeatedly seen nearly every facet of the organization up close.
“Ingrid is, quite simply, tireless in her efforts to dream, imagine and then reimagine how systems, processes and procedures can best serve our students,” Cashwell said.
Grant's "new normal," though, will retain a key foundation of public education: that serving students is a shared responsibility among educators, students and parents – and that helping students discover their passions will lead to success in college and beyond, much as the school counselors of her youth did for her.
“I know I wouldn’t be where I am without education,” Grant said. “It takes a village. I love being a part of creating and being a part of that village. We want to have a culture of high expectations, because love and constant encouragement really make a difference."
***
IN HER WORDS: INGRID GRANBERRY GRANT
chief of school leadership, Henrico County Public Schools
Hometown: Marianna, Fla.
Family: two daughters
***
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you
The birth of a child is not a small moment, but after the uncomplicated birth of my first daughter, I almost lost my life during the delivery of my second! She was two months premature, and upon her birth, both of our lives were in grave danger. I recovered, and thankfully, so did she, but she hit all her early childhood milestones late.
This experience created a lasting impact in two ways.
First, I got to witness the health care disparities in the African American community. After being in the hospital for over a week and one day telling a nurse something was wrong, she basically ignored me. Then my daughter was born early.
Second, my daughter was yet another example proving that every child learns differently and at his or her own pace. Every parent may not have a degree in education, and that's OK. But all parents can advocate for their children regardless of their professional background or training.
Parents and teachers must have open communication to ensure that children’s social, emotional and educational needs are met. This collaborative effort is crucial. It inspired me then, and it is the framework for much of my work now.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value
Without a doubt, my most sentimental gift is a photo – the last picture I took of my father before his death. It captures his final days, and I cherish it.
In November 2015, my father came from Florida to visit me, and he suffered two major seizures during his time here. A few MRIs and a biopsy later, the doctor diagnosed him with glioblastoma, stage 4 brain cancer. We decided to return to Florida so that his family doctor could disclose the diagnosis. When told, my father just sat there and didn’t say a word. His doctor said that without treatment, he had four to six months to live.
When we left the office and got in the elevator, my father burst out in tears. I have cried on my father’s shoulder before, but I never expected him to cry on mine. The same disease that took the life of his grandfather, father and only brother was going to take his life. Here is a man who worked hard all his life and wouldn’t get the opportunity to enjoy life in retirement.
But the photo doesn’t remind me of his death; it reminds me of his life and his bittersweet last days.
I had the opportunity to spend the next two months with him. We went to radiation appointments. We had many sleepless nights and watched episodes of "Family Feud" and movies. Those days and long nights were precious.
After returning to Virginia for two weeks, I received a call that my father hadn’t spoken all day. When he was told I was on the phone, he talked to me. I asked him to please talk and to be nice to the nurses. I told him I was planning to return in a week and that I loved him. He said he loved me, too.
I decided to take a mental break. I turned off my phone and enjoyed dinner and a movie with friends, not knowing that it would be my last conversation with my daddy. When I turned my phone back on, I was greeted with the sound of several text messages asking me to please call. My father passed away 30 minutes after we had talked.
The one who always believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. The one who was always available to talk. The one who was my biggest cheerleader when I decided to go back to school at age 40 to obtain my doctorate. He was gone.
I will forever cherish this last picture. The look he had in his eyes. Me feeling guilty about leaving Florida because I needed to check on my daughters, with my youngest in her senior year in high school. Time spent during those final days. Me wanting to be by his side when he took his last breath
All these thoughts and memories come back when I look at that photo! God always knows best, and I will forever cherish our father-daughter relationship.
If you had to pick a different profession, what would you choose?
In high school, I considered the Air Force as an alternative to college, and I admired those who serve. I took the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test and performed well. Enlisting to serve our country was a natural consideration for me because I had several family members who served in the military. Two of my biggest traits are discipline and work ethic, and I think I could have served our country well.
If you ask those closest to me, they will tell you that I am good at giving advice and direction! But that’s because if I believe in you, I will push you and hold you accountable to your goals and ambitions. Accountability is important to me, which is also why I considered the military.
Obviously, my career path turned out much differently, and I love what I do and the relationships and impact I get to make in education. But I will always have respect and admiration for the men and women who serve our country.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
Mary McLeod Bethune, founder of Bethune-Cookman College (now University), my alma mater. She is the best example of someone with minimal resources but a determination to make a difference in young Black women's lives. She started her school with five little girls and $1.25! She is a daily reminder for me that it doesn’t matter if you start small – just start!
The school’s motto is “Enter to Learn Depart to Serve.” I love this because it points to having humility in leadership. She created a legacy of servitude championing women and human rights. She left a legacy of faith, scholarship and service. She encouraged others and created a generation of leaders who would advocate for equality in our nation.
With everything going in our world today, we need to listen to our youth. She stated: “We have a powerful potential in our youth, and we must have the courage to change old ideas and practices so that we may direct their power toward good ends.”
I would learn more about her challenges and how, as an education leader, she persevered during difficult times.
What is something about you that might surprise others?
I have a fear of failure. Those closest to me often focus on my capabilities and success. They are unaware that for every milestone I have reached, for every new position I have accepted and every accomplishment I have achieved, it was all done only after facing great anxiety of the possibility of failing.
I’m not perfect, but I have humbly managed and strived to meet others' needs daily. “All eyes on me” is something that weighs on me heavily, and I do not take this lightly, as I don’t want to let others down. As a leader, I want to meet the needs of others and surpass expectations.
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it
My biggest setback was my divorce. Remember, I don’t like failure! I never planned for or anticipated divorce. But failure, which in life is inevitable, happens, and that’s OK. We can choose how we respond and learn from it.
I learned the power of adapting, and I became a single parent. I grew up in a single-parent home and wanted differently for my daughters. But there is real power in adaptation. I can’t control the future, but the future in the Lord's hands.
I found a blessing in my new normal. Our new household might have included only one adult, but make no mistake: Our village was strong! We refused to wear the label of “broken family” that society likes to hand out. I had no immediate family in the Richmond area. However, we had an expanded family, and I found support and love from friends and my dear Aunt Kittie, an in-law.
A village is essential. Co-parenting is also crucial, and you can’t tell my daughters anything negative about their father! They adore him – as they should. So yes, it was a setback, but there is life after divorce, and there are new possibilities.
Who is your role model?
My mother is my role model. I know that may seem cliché, but I believe in giving honor where honor is due. She has shaped me into who I have become today by instilling strong faith and perseverance, and she gave tough love. These are the values that I am the most grateful for her ingraining in me.
My mother taught me the importance of being rooted in faith and spirituality. This is crucial in my life, as many times I am faced with situations too challenging for me and I need to rely on the Lord’s strength.
My mother loved me dearly, but she did not coddle me. She believed in tough love and accountability, and I grew up realizing that everyone does not get a trophy and that I am responsible for my actions. Because of these instilled attributes, I can persevere in challenging situations.
But above all, my mother made me feel prioritized. She had high expectations for me and dedicated so much of her time and effort to making sure I could reach those expectations. I am the mother, leader and person I am today because of her teachings!
Share a personal reflection on how the pandemic has affected you
My professional and personal life collided. Working 12-plus hours a day has become the norm, and I know I'm not alone. The balance and discipline required to work from home were more of a challenge for me than I anticipated.
Also, as an extrovert and someone who thrives on the interactions with other people, not having an outlet for face to face communication is starting to wear on me. I need professional and personal interaction!
I like face-to-face meetings at work; I like thriving off the energy from my coworkers. I miss being able to go out to a movie, dinner, and travel with family and friends. I turned 50 in July, and I was planning a birthday celebration with family and friends that I had to cancel. I'm sad about it, but I am blessed to be alive and in good health.
During my 28 years in education, I was given many scenarios for extensive crisis training. I had seen and heard it all – I thought! But no textbook or professional learning opportunities – nothing could have prepared me for this pandemic. School systems across the country were given a detour that will forever change education.
This pandemic has established the need for continuous remote learning capabilities and exposed the digital divide. We have significant challenges in education and great opportunities. With all stakeholders working together, we will change the educational system's trajectory and rise to the occasion of providing equity and access for all.
In this new norm, the pandemic has taught us that we need to embrace the digital age. Education’s trajectory is evolving. We have to evolve with it or our children, our community and our society will suffer dearly.