Get to know Ingrid Granberry Grant, chief of school leadership in Henrico County

After returning to Virginia for two weeks, I received a call that my father hadn’t spoken all day. When he was told I was on the phone, he talked to me. I asked him to please talk and to be nice to the nurses. I told him I was planning to return in a week and that I loved him. He said he loved me, too.

I decided to take a mental break. I turned off my phone and enjoyed dinner and a movie with friends, not knowing that it would be my last conversation with my daddy. When I turned my phone back on, I was greeted with the sound of several text messages asking me to please call. My father passed away 30 minutes after we had talked.

The one who always believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. The one who was always available to talk. The one who was my biggest cheerleader when I decided to go back to school at age 40 to obtain my doctorate. He was gone.

I will forever cherish this last picture. The look he had in his eyes. Me feeling guilty about leaving Florida because I needed to check on my daughters, with my youngest in her senior year in high school. Time spent during those final days. Me wanting to be by his side when he took his last breath

All these thoughts and memories come back when I look at that photo! God always knows best, and I will forever cherish our father-daughter relationship.