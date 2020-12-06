Get to know Janine Bell, founder of the Elegba Folklore Society

Janine Bell would drive from her home in North Carolina to Washington, never compelled to exit I-95 in Richmond as she marked her progress by the Roman numerals on the Main Street Station clock tower.

She didn't realize that the Victorian-era train station lay in the heart of what once was one of the nation's busiest markets in the buying and selling of Black men, women and children. Or that she was passing the site of an African Burial Ground concealed beneath the pavement of a parking lot.

But ultimately, Bell came to see Richmond as more than a mile marker. She made this city her home and launched a nonprofit that would change the way many people viewed its fraught history.

“And I believe in so doing, spirit sent me here," she said. "Which is why I say I accepted an assignment.”

In 2020, Bell marks the 30th anniversary of her assignment – the Elegba Folklore Society – which uses artistic expression to illuminate the stories that connect Richmond to Africa. Elegba, among the Yoruba, is the Orisa, or intercessor, “who opens the roads to bring clarity out of confusion," Bell noted.