Get to know Jeanine Harper, executive director of Greater Richmond SCAN

Jeanine Harper's determination to stop child abuse began with a determination to help homeless adults.
Their problems, she realized, often started with a wounded childhood. If she really wanted to help, she needed to get to the source.
“I would see adults who often struggled in relationships and just knowing how to be in the world,” Harper said, recalling her early work at the organization that became Home Again. Despite childhoods that lacked “love and safety and opportunity and kindness and structure ... somehow they had survived. But the reality is, they were still carrying what had happened to them.”
Harper has dedicated much of her career to breaking the cycle of adversity. In 2020, she marks her 20th full year leading Greater Richmond SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now), which aims to prevent and treat child abuse and neglect in the Richmond area and other central Virginia localities.
With just a single program when she started in late 1999, Harper has expanded SCAN to encompass five programs with an annual budget topping $2 million and thousands of volunteer hours.
* The Family Support Program helps parents provide healthy homes when there is risk of abuse or neglect. In fiscal 2019, it served nearly 600 caregivers and more than 70 children from families that experienced or had a high risk of trauma.
* Child Advocacy Centers conduct forensic interviews and coordinate treatment and services for children whose cases may go to court. Nearly 1,000 children were supported that year.
* CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) provides a voice for children in the court process, with more than 200 served in fiscal 2019.
* The Circle Preschool Program offers a therapeutic setting for preschoolers.
* Community Programs – which reached more than 5,000 adults – focus on prevention, reporting and raising awareness of trauma's impact.
SCAN also is the backbone of trauma-informed networks whose member organizations (more than 150 in the region) work together to understand the impact of childhood trauma as they promote the well-being of children, the adults in their lives and their communities.
“When abuse and neglect is there ... it’s a child growing up with fear instead of safety. It’s a child growing up unsure of who they are and that they count," Harper said. "To me, that’s the emotional piece of it."
Her associates note her sharp focus, which persists amid that emotional response to abuse.
"She always stays centered on the mission of child well-being and child protection. She lives that ideal," said Ian Danielsen, assistant professor of social work at Longwood University who spent 10 years as a program director at SCAN. “She’s certainly the most influential professional role model I’ve ever experienced."
Harper is a Richmond native whose work has ranged from helping create CARITAS and the city's first transitional housing for the homeless to consulting for Richmond's social services department in a time of crisis. Her 20th year leading SCAN has presented special challenges, with the organization transitioning to a mostly virtual model amid the pandemic.
She worries about children whose visibility has diminished as schools and other programs change their operations to minimize contact. Calls to the child abuse hot line are down significantly.
“Schools and other systems play a protective role,” Harper said. “When we are in these kinds of conditions, children are not seen and heard in the same way by adults who could protect them.”
She notes that preventing child abuse and neglect isn't just about better parenting. It's about strengthening communities so that good parenting is supported – and breaking cycles, as she realized from her early work connected to homelessness.
“That’s what drove me," Harper said. "I believe that every child deserves to have a full and decent life – and one in which they know love and opportunity and what it feels like to be valued and cared for.”
***
IN HER WORDS: JEANINE HARPER
executive director, Greater Richmond SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now)
Hometown: Richmond
Family: husband Michael Maruca, two children
***
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it.
It's not so much a setback as a realization. I was a shy girl who spent much of her time reading, and it was easy to "stay back."
But I learned that even though it was more comfortable for me to not be front and center, or to speak in front of others, I needed to step out and up. I needed to take risks to find my own path to how I could help others. Fortunately, I have had a lot of love and support personally and professionally that makes this easier.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
The activist, reformer and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jane Addams. She is considered a founder of modern social work, and she changed the idea of a social worker from being friendly visitors to addressing larger systemic issues. She spent her life wrestling with how to make the world more equitable for all, especially women.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value.
I find great comfort and joy in items that have been part of my or my family’s history, and if I have to pick one, I will go with a gold cross that my beloved father wore around his neck. I wear it to remind me of his love, strength and faith.
A close second would be Weeping Willy. He is a 60-year-old furless stuffed dog that my oldest brother passed on to me.
I have a handkerchief from my great-grandmother tied around the dog. Unfortunately, my grandmother decided to wash him when I was 5 and moving back to the States from Germany, where my Army father had been stationed. It resulted in a furless existence for Weeping Willy, but I loved him even more!
If you had to pick a different profession, what would you choose?
A tough call, but I would say either a chaplain or a marine biologist.
I have been pretty good at sitting with people and listening, and I think the opportunity to do that within my faith would be a beautiful way to spend my life. Also, I love the ocean and always have thought about a life spent on a boat – hanging out with dolphins and other amazing sea creatures.
What is something about you that might surprise others?
I am pretty obsessed with Bruce Springsteen. His words and music rock me, console me and challenge me. I am also thrilled that my daughter has joined me in the Springsteen fan club!
Who is your role model?
Sheila Crowley was the executive director at the Daily Planet, where I completed my first field placement as a junior in Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Social Work. I had the opportunity to observe Sheila and how she moved through her work.
What I learned, and what influenced me throughout my career, was that it was critical to first be present and authentic with people who came to the Daily Planet for services.
Sheila embodied the two primary pieces that brought me to social work. One is recognizing the inherent worth and dignity of every human being. The other is having a commitment to social justice – the recognition that social workers change conditions that oppress people and significantly affect their opportunity to live a full and decent life.
I was in class learning the theoretical frameworks for micro and macro practice, but Sheila made it visible to me. It made me a better social worker and a better person.
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you.
I received a letter from a visiting professor early in my career; it was a copy of a letter written by 20th-century theologian and activist Thomas Merton. It basically said don’t get tied to the hope of results – the glory comes in the trying.
I'll add a second moment from early in my career. It was when someone told me that the best way to help children is to help their parents.
Share a personal reflection on how the pandemic has affected you.
Like many people, I have been reminded of the beauty and necessity of human connection. While virtual platforms have made many parts of work and life possible, they do not come close to being in the presence of others. The pandemic has made me appreciate even more the people in my life.