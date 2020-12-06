Get to know Jeanine Harper, executive director of Greater Richmond SCAN

I find great comfort and joy in items that have been part of my or my family’s history, and if I have to pick one, I will go with a gold cross that my beloved father wore around his neck. I wear it to remind me of his love, strength and faith.

A close second would be Weeping Willy. He is a 60-year-old furless stuffed dog that my oldest brother passed on to me.

I have a handkerchief from my great-grandmother tied around the dog. Unfortunately, my grandmother decided to wash him when I was 5 and moving back to the States from Germany, where my Army father had been stationed. It resulted in a furless existence for Weeping Willy, but I loved him even more!

If you had to pick a different profession, what would you choose?

A tough call, but I would say either a chaplain or a marine biologist.

I have been pretty good at sitting with people and listening, and I think the opportunity to do that within my faith would be a beautiful way to spend my life. Also, I love the ocean and always have thought about a life spent on a boat – hanging out with dolphins and other amazing sea creatures.

What is something about you that might surprise others?