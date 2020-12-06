Get to know Karen Stanley, CEO of CARITAS

In the early days of COVID-19, I think my team was reeling. We had daily conversations about how to continue to serve our most vulnerable neighbors while keeping them and our front-line staff safe.

The men living at 700 Dinwiddie Ave. – in the CARITAS men’s shelter and in The Healing Place – were at extremely high risk due to the sheer numbers there and the underlying health issues of both populations. At full occupancy, there are about 180 men in the building. We eventually had to lock everyone in for about nine weeks. The resilience the men showed was nothing short of miraculous.

In time, though, we had to begin strategizing about how best to bring new men into the program, as the community need was great. Our staff was fielding 10 to 20 calls a day from men who needed help with their substance use disorder. Our reality was that more people were dying from the disease of addiction than from the pandemic.