Get to know Luise "Cheezi" Farmer, chair of Diversity Richmond

Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value.

As a minister, the most precious gift I have is my mother’s Bible. She passed some years ago, and I read her highlighted passages and notes to keep her close.

My mother accepted me for the person that I was as part of the LGBTQ community. She told me she would not judge the life that I lead or with whom I spent my life – that it was between God and myself. She made sure that my siblings and I attended church regularly and that we understood why it was important to know God's word and to understand it.

She taught us to be respectful and to support one another, but perhaps more importantly, she taught us to love one another unconditionally and to be there for each other. We still live by those teachings.

Having a family of female ministers has always played an important role in my life, even if they did not always approve of my lifestyle.

Who is your role model?

Rosetta Robinson was my basketball coach at Louisa County High School. Basketball was everything to me, and Ms. Robinson was probably the first Black female role model in my life. She was also a great basketball player at Norfolk State.