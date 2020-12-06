Get to know Luise "Cheezi" Farmer, chair of Diversity Richmond

There's determination behind the quiet demeanor and the perpetual smile – hence her nickname, "Cheezi." There's some history, too.
In 2020, Luise "Cheezi" Farmer became the first woman of color to be elected chair of Diversity Richmond, one of the region's leading LGBTQ+ rights organizations. But while her title might be new, her activism isn't.
“I used to rent out the Annabel Lee – rent the whole boat out and take midnight cruises, just so we could have something to do," Farmer said of the whimsical paddleboat that floated along the James River. "Most of the clubs were [for] men. Black females ... didn’t really have a whole lot of places to go. So you kind of had to create your own space.”
For more than 20 years, Farmer has been creating space for – and amplifying the voice of – Black women in the community. Beyond her work with Diversity Richmond, she leads several nonprofits, moderates at Restoration Fellowship RVA and owns RVA Clippers, a barbershop that embraces diversity.
“Once you get started, you just keep going,” Farmer said of the breadth of her efforts.
The Louisa County native put down roots in Richmond after a decade in the Army. Her first organization, Women of Essence, initially focused on planning social events for Black LGBTQ+ women. But she learned that “it’s not always about a party; there are people out here that are hurting and need things,” Farmer said.
So she transformed Women of Essence into a nonprofit that now provides health resources, especially related to HIV/AIDS, breast cancer and domestic violence. Its events include an annual fundraiser to help women pay for medication, food, transportation and other expenses, as well as a health fair whose partners include Diversity Richmond and Nationz Foundation, which provides free HIV/AIDS and STI testing.
That event reflects Farmer’s ability to bring together activists and organizers – and to diversify the message of inclusion. So does her work with Us Giving Richmond Connections, the organization she co-founded that sponsors the annual Black Pride RVA event.
With gay rights traditionally being viewed through a white male lens, “her work in the LGBT Black community, bridging those relationships with Diversity Richmond, has been a significant contribution,” said Bill Harrison, president and executive director of Diversity Richmond.
As the organization looks to diversify through programs such as the Black & Bold Awards and Viva RVA!, which celebrates Richmond’s LGBTQ+ Latinx community, Farmer also is looking at the next generation of leaders.
As chair, she hopes to help establish a junior board for Diversity Richmond composed of young adults, who would get leadership training that could help them further serve the organization and the larger community.
“They might teach us some things, too,” Farmer said. “We’re never too old to listen.”
Her outreach extends beyond her nonprofit work, and RVA Clippers – to her knowledge, the only barbershop owned by a Black LGBTQ+ woman in Richmond – is an important reflection of herself. She holds back-to-school events that collect supplies for children in need and offers free and low-cost haircuts. She also hosts food and clothing drives and offers free haircuts to people who are homeless.
The Rev. Lacette Cross, also a UGRC co-founder, calls RVA Clippers a safe space where “all the folks who enter … know they are cool to be who they are.” Cross is pastor at Restoration Fellowship RVA, and she said Farmer, as a business owner, "really sets a standard for anybody who works there and anybody who comes into the shop to be accepting of all people.”
Farmer, herself a certified minister, shies away from taking credit for her efforts. Her passion – and her smile – continue to power her efforts to serve.
“If I can reach just one person … then, to me, that’s a success,” Farmer said. “Fortunately, we’ve been able to reach a lot of people.”
***
IN HER WORDS: LUISE "CHEEZI" FARMER
chair, Diversity Richmond
Hometown: Louisa
Family: one daughter, two grandchildren
***
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you.
After completing my 10-year military career with the Army, it was time to start over – with choices to be made about a new job, a new place to live and the hope that I was going to make the right decisions. Choosing to stay in Richmond has impacted my life more than I could ever imagine.
In my senior year of high school, I got hurt in a basketball game, and that pretty much ended my dream of playing on the college level. I really didn’t know what path to follow. One day out of the blue, I saw a "Be All You Can Be" TV commercial for the Army. After doing some research and speaking with a recruiter, I decided that was what I wanted and needed to do.
I enjoyed my time in the Army and Reserve (1981-91), but after a while, I no longer felt a challenge. I considered living in North Carolina and Atlanta, but I decided to stay in Richmond because it was my last duty station and I had met some great people in the LGBTQ community.
It was here where I started the nonprofit Women of Essence to help women of color with HIV/AIDS, breast cancer and domestic violence, which has been the most rewarding commitment I've made. And it was here where I was able to start my business, RVA Clippers, as a successful black LGBTQ owner for more than 20 years.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value.
As a minister, the most precious gift I have is my mother’s Bible. She passed some years ago, and I read her highlighted passages and notes to keep her close.
My mother accepted me for the person that I was as part of the LGBTQ community. She told me she would not judge the life that I lead or with whom I spent my life – that it was between God and myself. She made sure that my siblings and I attended church regularly and that we understood why it was important to know God's word and to understand it.
She taught us to be respectful and to support one another, but perhaps more importantly, she taught us to love one another unconditionally and to be there for each other. We still live by those teachings.
Having a family of female ministers has always played an important role in my life, even if they did not always approve of my lifestyle.
Who is your role model?
Rosetta Robinson was my basketball coach at Louisa County High School. Basketball was everything to me, and Ms. Robinson was probably the first Black female role model in my life. She was also a great basketball player at Norfolk State.
Ms. Robinson was committed to teaching us that we were not just athletes – and that as students, we should value our education and maintain integrity. She always told us to believe in ourselves and appreciate our journey.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
Audre Lorde was a writer/poet, lesbian, mother and feminist. She dedicated her life to confronting and addressing injustices such as racism, sexism and homophobia. Sad but true, we still face those same issues today.
I became more aware of Lorde’s work around the mid-2000s. Her work addresses fearlessly speaking truth to power and walking the path of self-liberation for equality. If I could meet her today, I would like to hear her talk about her 1981 speech "The Uses of Anger: Women Responding to Racism.”
What is something about you that might surprise others?
In spite of the fact that it seems that I am always working or running from one meeting to another, I am a news fanatic, especially MSNBC. Most people listen to music – I prefer news.
If you had to pick a different profession, what would you choose?
I would be a personal life coach. I could provide support to broaden people’s perspectives and open their minds to reach their goals, with guidance that empowers them to thrive.
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it.
At Women of Essence, we wanted to hold a community health fair to provide services and food at no charge. We needed funding for the project, but it seemed as if all opportunities were closed. We were clearly feeling disappointed and rejected and ready to wallow in self-pity.
But one thing I have learned is that a closed door is just as important as an open door. You must stand firm in your faith and the work you do. You may feel defeated, but never give up. When disappointments come in my life, instead of asking “Why?" I ask “What’s next?”
We did get some funding, but our saving grace was volunteer speakers and organizations that donated their services to the cause.
Share a personal reflection on how the pandemic has affected you.
The pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement have transformed into a national conversation about racism and racial injustice – from police brutality to Confederate monuments.
It revealed images of people being beaten or shot by police, and clouds of tear gas and white supremacists walking the streets with weapons. It has closed businesses, confined us to our homes and cost us jobs.
As people march against injustices, I can only think and feel: No justice, no peace! My emotions were kind of all over the place with the murder of George Floyd and the passing of Rep. John Lewis, but we must remember that the road to freedom is never easy – and that we must continue to move forward.