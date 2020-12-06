Get to know Morena Phillips, chair of the Virginia Hispanic Foundation

I coached my son’s basketball team in 1995-96. I had played basketball all the way through my high school years. One day, my son asked me to be part of his team – maybe he meant for me to be a team mom! But I actually ended up coaching 8- and 9-year-old boys for two seasons.

I am a very competitive person, so this was a challenge for me. I learned patience, perseverance and how to accept the things I couldn’t change. Those were the good old days! (Today, my son, who is 33, still brings up those memories.)

Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it.

I grew up going to private schools and saw life differently than my kids did. I wish I had become more involved with their activities at the high school level. Maybe they would have made different choices. Neither one finished college, which was my biggest dream for them – I never had the opportunity to go to college due to my family's financial situation, so I wanted them to experience the college life.

But today I see their lives through a different lens – one of greater wisdom, strength and resilience. My children have good lives, beautiful families and good careers – even if not the lives I had dreamed for them.

Who is your role model?