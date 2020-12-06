Get to know Morena Phillips, chair of the Virginia Hispanic Foundation

The Richmond that Morena Phillips knows now didn't exist when she planted roots here 35 years ago.
“Life is completely different than it was when I came in 1985 to Virginia. There was hardly any Spanish over here,” she said of the population and culture.
From El Salvador and Puerto Rico to California and Virginia, Phillips has navigated her share of transitions. In 2020, as she completes a two-year term as chair of the Virginia Hispanic Foundation, she continues to help others do the same.
The foundation, a nonprofit partner of the Richmond-based Virginia Hispanic Chamber, provides education, mentorship and other direct services to Hispanic residents to help them integrate into the larger community. Its programs support student achievement, business development and workforce access.
Phillips focuses on the foundation’s signature Pasaporte a la Educación (Passport to Education), a bilingual program that builds academic success for Latino students. Passport is approaching its first decade of work, and Phillips – who has been working with the program since nearly the beginning – is familiar with the journey many of her students are experiencing.
Born in El Salvador, Phillips moved to California from Puerto Rico in 1980 to care for her cancer-stricken mother, who passed away four months later. Phillips, 20 at the time, found herself alone with her younger brother in a country whose language was foreign.
“Here I was with my younger brother and we didn’t speak English,” Phillips said. “We had to figure out how to go to school, take English as a Second Language classes, and try to find jobs that actually will accept you" with limited English.
Phillips married and, in 1985, relocated with her husband to Richmond, where she has been active in a Hispanic community that has blossomed during her decades here and has broadened Richmond's diversity. From translating at parent-teacher conferences to tutoring/mentoring and more, she might log 250 hours of volunteer work in a typical year through her employer, SunTrust.
Even after sharing language and leadership development with countless students, she stays quiet about her work.
“She’s too humble,” jokes Lisa Zajur, founder and director of Pasaporte a la Educación. “She will not boast about herself – and she has every right to.”
Zajur describes Phillips as an ardent and empathetic advocate for her students, even outside the classroom. Zajur recalled how a student once confided in Phillips that she had an abusive father – and how Phillips helped engage the school system and social services to remove the student from her home.
Phillips then kept in contact with the child and her mother, providing the family with direct needs as well as emotional and legal support for nearly a year.
“The young lady graduated from high school, and Morena has kept up with her,” Zajur said. “She was a change agent in this young woman's life, and she's continued to be that through the years.”
Professionally, Phillips initially became a loan officer for SunTrust Mortgage and has been with the bank for nearly three decades. She is co-chair of its Hispanic Latino Diversity and Inclusion Network, through which she helps families with tax work as a part of United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
It was her bank work that first linked her to the Virginia Hispanic Chamber and propelled her efforts. "I wasn't aware how much need was in the community," she said.
The pandemic has limited Phillips' normal volunteering hours, and the disruption of school operations this year has been difficult. It has made her realize how much she loves working with students each week – and how she relishes the prospect of resuming her mentoring work in earnest.
"When I sit with them in front of the computer and I teach them and tutor them in their classes," Phillips said, "just to see the expressions and the faces – I love that."
***
IN HER WORDS: MORENA PHILLIPS
chair, Virginia Hispanic Foundation
Hometown: Ponce, Puerto Rico
Family: husband William, two children, three grandchildren
***
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you.
I was born in El Salvador in Central America, but I left my country in 1972 to move to Puerto Rico. I moved to California in 1980 and didn’t speak English at the time. I began my life adventure here with only $300 in my pocket. Back then, I didn’t have any idea of the challenges I was going to experience when I made the move.
But with God’s guidance, my life changed for the better. I married and moved to Virginia, and I landed in a very good job. Now I am getting ready to retire and, hopefully, travel the world with my dear husband of 38 years.
Most of all, though, I love that I've had the opportunity to work with many organizations that are dedicated to helping Hispanic/Latino communities. Adjusting to America can be hard because of the language barrier. Teaching newcomers how to obtain medical help for families, what programs can help them purchase their first home, how to open a bank account – these may seem simple to understand, but not for them.
I learned that what really matters is to help those in need, whether lending a hand or offering a word of encouragement.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value.
Growing up, I didn’t have a place to call home. I grew up in boarding schools, and my mother moved to California in order to provide for five kids after my father passed. We lived with different family members during summer vacations. So I never had anything special to call mine.
When my mother passed away, she left a box full of old pictures from her family. I didn’t even know they existed until she was gone. Because I never knew much about my family’s history, the photos mean a lot to me today.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
Bruce Lee, the Hong Kong-American actor and martial artist, instructor and philosopher, was my idol in my teen years. He’s the reason I love the martial arts so much.
When I was 13, I began practicing karate and taekwondo. I learned the art for four years, and I loved competing – winning a tournament made me feel good. The discipline and physical well-being you get in return is amazing. I still wish I could continue practicing the sport, just to see how far I could have gone.
What is something about you that might surprise others?
I coached my son’s basketball team in 1995-96. I had played basketball all the way through my high school years. One day, my son asked me to be part of his team – maybe he meant for me to be a team mom! But I actually ended up coaching 8- and 9-year-old boys for two seasons.
I am a very competitive person, so this was a challenge for me. I learned patience, perseverance and how to accept the things I couldn’t change. Those were the good old days! (Today, my son, who is 33, still brings up those memories.)
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it.
I grew up going to private schools and saw life differently than my kids did. I wish I had become more involved with their activities at the high school level. Maybe they would have made different choices. Neither one finished college, which was my biggest dream for them – I never had the opportunity to go to college due to my family's financial situation, so I wanted them to experience the college life.
But today I see their lives through a different lens – one of greater wisdom, strength and resilience. My children have good lives, beautiful families and good careers – even if not the lives I had dreamed for them.
Who is your role model?
Dolores Huerta is a labor and civil rights leader from New Mexico who co-founded the United Farm Workers union with Cesar Chavez. She was a Latina who brought women into the labor movement and challenged sexism and racism.
Huerta worked hard to improve social and economic conditions for farm workers and fought discrimination in the 1950 and '60s. Her phrase “Si se Puede” – “Yes We Can” – has been the UFW's guiding principal to inspire its work.
Huerta was a huge influence in passing a law that recognized the right of California farm workers to bargain collectively, and she has been an advocate for immigrant and women's rights. I have always admired women with so much passion and desire to help others and to fight for justice and equal rights.
If you had to pick a different profession, what would you choose?
I’d be an immigration attorney specializing in child advocacy and protection. I have experienced times when, in such a role, I could have helped solve many legal problems and provide the benefits of being an advocate.
Share a personal reflection on how the pandemic has affected you.
This year has left many of us feeling anxious, frustrated and angry – just reading and listening to the news every day is stressful. The isolation that the pandemic has caused in the world was never imagined by many.
Though I haven't been affected as deeply by the pandemic on a personal level, our nation must support the health and mental well-being of those who have been impacted the most. This is the key for a better tomorrow.