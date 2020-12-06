Get to know Myra Goodman Smith, CEO of Leadership Metro Richmond

I have pulsatile tinnitus. Imagine hearing noise that no one else can hear. People with tinnitus usually have ringing in their ears. I have a rare type of tinnitus that amplifies the rhythmic sound of my heartbeat in my ear continuously – always, nonstop. I don’t know what quiet is anymore.

The condition challenges my public speaking abilities and makes it difficult to distinguish between sounds. So if you see me in a meeting with my head down and eyes closed, I am not taking a nap. I am concentrating to hear through my noise.

Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it.

One of my biggest disappointments was not being able to have children. After two years of feeling sorry for myself, we decided to adopt and we were blessed with Lauren, now a mother herself.

Adoption was familiar to me – my dad was adopted in 1931. His birth mother was 16 and lived two blocks from where Maggie Walker lived on Leigh Street.

In those days, adoption was not talked about. Dad was somewhat disappointed in the decisions others made for him, and he had mixed emotions. But when he held Lauren for the first time, he smiled and said, “Now I get it.”