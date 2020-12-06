Get to know Myra Goodman Smith, CEO of Leadership Metro Richmond

Leadership has deep roots within Myra Goodman Smith.
In her youth, there was her love of the neighborhood bookmobile, which fed her interest in presidential history. As a teen, she interned in the offices of Willie Dell and Claudette Black McDaniel, the first two Black women on the Richmond City Council – which fed her interest in building community.
So it's fitting that Smith directs a nonprofit – Leadership Metro Richmond – whose name truly embodies her own mission. In 2020, she marks her 10th year as president and CEO of LMR, which itself is celebrating its 40th anniversary as the region's top incubator for diversifying leadership.
"We are now not just doing leadership development," she said, "we are doing leadership engagement."
That means pushing participants to extend themselves, to get out of their comfort zones, to offer their talents to nonprofits they might not normally consider. In short, leaders need to diversify and be unselfish.
“Boards in our community are not diverse,” Smith said. Why? “Because we go to the people who we know. And more than likely, the people who we know are like us.”
Smith's job is to bring together present and future leaders from various sectors and prepare them for a life of service in metro Richmond.
LMR’s flagship program is called Leadership Quest, a 10-month initiative that unites a broad group to expand their understanding of regional issues and to consider potential solutions. Its popularity has grown, with this year’s class having nearly 70 participants. Racially, ethnically and economically diverse, they represented academia, business, local and state government, law, banking, sports, nonprofits and more.
“We have connected, as it were, over 2,000 folks throughout the years,” Smith said – about 2,300 and counting. (She is a 2006 graduate.)
“Myra’s a great fit for the role of president and CEO because she’s comfortable being uncomfortable,” said George Forsythe, managing partner of the WellsColeman accounting and consulting firm. He graduated in the Class of 2010 and now serves as LMR’s treasurer.
Forsythe noted that Smith is widely viewed as a mentor.
“She receives constant calls from alumni for their own continued development,” he said. "She has a lifetime of connections in our community.”
It really is a lifetime. Smith grew up near Byrd Park during the civil rights era and is a product of Richmond Public Schools. At Huguenot High, she was selected to serve on the city’s Youth Advisory Council. She majored in urban studies and planning at Virginia Commonwealth University and also earned her master's of public administration there.
Before joining LMR, Smith worked for 23 years at the United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg, where in 1999 she helped lead the area's fundraising campaign.
At the time, “it was the largest campaign in United Way history here in Richmond – $22.6 million,” Smith said. “That was my greatest professional achievement.”
At LMR since 2010, she has focused on servant-leadership, one of the group’s guiding principles. Smith preaches it – and she practices it.
In addition to her LMR role, she is vice chair of the board of the Jenkins Foundation. The nonprofit aims to improve equitable access to health care, including mental health, and to prevent and treat substance use disorders in metro Richmond. Smith's interest is health philanthropy is tied in part to her childhood bout of meningitis and her parents' deaths at only age 65.
As the Richmond region continues to grow and evolve, Smith sees LMR as a vehicle to drive change.
"People come to our program and learn about our region and learn how to create understanding,” she said. "If you have the right people at the table, if you have diverse people at the table, then the outcomes will work because you don’t have unintended consequences."
***
IN HER WORDS: MYRA GOODMAN SMITH
president / CEO, Leadership Metro Richmond
Hometown: Richmond
Family: husband Lawrence, one daughter, one granddaughter
***
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you.
My parents kept me and my brother engaged in activities such as Boys Club, YMCA, YWCA and Scouting. In the late 1960s, I was a member of the Girl Scout troop at Second Baptist Church on Idlewood Avenue. Our troop leader was Mrs. Brown.
During that time, Richmond was being ordered to begin school busing. We would see protesters’ signs, hear racist comments and see rocks thrown at my dad’s car as we drove through Oregon Hill. As children, we were confused and could not understand why white kids did not want to go to school with us.
Mrs. Brown reassured us that nothing was wrong with us and to believe in ourselves. She said we deserved a good education and that we were not any less intelligent or capable.
During that small moment in my life, I was a confused and scared 10-year-old, but I grew in confidence and self-assurance that I was not "less than."
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value.
I have a family picture from the turn of the 20th century. It features my great-grandparents Robert and Lucy Ruffin (born in 1869 and 1864, respectively) and their mothers – my great-great-grandmothers Ellen (born 1852) and Judia (1832), who were born enslaved but died free. Robert and Lucy’s 10 children are in the photograph, too – one is my grandmother, Vera.
The photo was taken at my great-grandparents’ home in Amelia, which was 5 miles from where I live today. The land is still owned by my family.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
Maggie Lena Walker is my hometown "shero." When you grew up in the segregated schools of Richmond, you learned as an elementary student about Mrs. Walker. She was one of the foremost female business leaders in the United States, becoming the first African American woman in this country to found a bank.
Her life story is amazing, and as a leader who served, she achieved successes with the vision to make sustainable improvements in the way of life for African Americans and women. In recent years, I have studied the parallels between her life and the tenets of servant leadership outlined by writer Robert Greenleaf.
What is something about you that might surprise others?
I have pulsatile tinnitus. Imagine hearing noise that no one else can hear. People with tinnitus usually have ringing in their ears. I have a rare type of tinnitus that amplifies the rhythmic sound of my heartbeat in my ear continuously – always, nonstop. I don’t know what quiet is anymore.
The condition challenges my public speaking abilities and makes it difficult to distinguish between sounds. So if you see me in a meeting with my head down and eyes closed, I am not taking a nap. I am concentrating to hear through my noise.
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it.
One of my biggest disappointments was not being able to have children. After two years of feeling sorry for myself, we decided to adopt and we were blessed with Lauren, now a mother herself.
Adoption was familiar to me – my dad was adopted in 1931. His birth mother was 16 and lived two blocks from where Maggie Walker lived on Leigh Street.
In those days, adoption was not talked about. Dad was somewhat disappointed in the decisions others made for him, and he had mixed emotions. But when he held Lauren for the first time, he smiled and said, “Now I get it.”
My lessons can be explained through the words of Dr. King: “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”
Who is your role model?
My parents: Frank and Thelma Goodman. My father was one of the kindest people you would ever meet. Ask anyone who knew him. He showed me that kindness is a strength, not a weakness. Those who said "he never met a stranger" were right.
When Dad retired from the post office as a carrier, he brought home an armful of plaques and gifts from businesses and individuals on his route. He was always doing things for others. He taught us to “treat people right no matter who they are.”
My mother lived a life of resilience. Mom lived with systemic lupus for 25 years. She was diagnosed when I was 16. She averaged two hospital stays per year and endured 14 surgeries, including a kidney transplant and three joint replacements. I saw her live with pain for years as her body attacked itself. I never heard her complain or lose hope.
If you had to pick a different course of study, what would you choose?
Sociology. I have always been interested in human behavior and interactions. Having the opportunity to examine social influences and how they affect groups or individuals excites my curiosity. I would have liked to focus on the effect of public policy on various demographic groups.
Share a personal reflection on how the pandemic has affected you.
The pandemic has inspired me not just to survive but to thrive. I hold close the quote by leadership author John Maxwell: “The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.”
I have adjusted my sails to focus on listening, understanding, empathy and the needs of community leaders during this time of pandemic and social unrest. Listening and having conversations with leaders shows me that they are carrying the heavy weight of others’ expectations in the midst of ambiguity. We need to have empathy for our region’s leaders.