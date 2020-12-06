Get to know Oscar Contreras, host on Radio Poder

The first case of COVID that I knew personally was my co-worker from our sister radio station. He was in the hospital for months. At the station, I hear so many stories of loss and people making difficult decisions during the pandemic.

This is one of those times in history that will impact us for generations. Trials can build our character and make us stronger and more compassionate. Moments that force us to stop and think about how we are using our short time in this world are, for many, a saving grace. Our priorities have been questioned and hopefully reordered as we realize what is truly important.

John 16:33 says: "I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.”

The government has no solution. The scientists have no immediate answer. Our systems in the world have little to offer during times like these. Philippians 4:6-7 says: "Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."

I don't know – and no one knows – what will happen next. Tribulations are a part of this world, but we can give God our anxiety in exchange for his peace.