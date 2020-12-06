Get to know Rhu Harris, longtime Hanover County administrator

***

What is something about you that might surprise others?

I enjoy vacations in which my wife and I travel by bicycle. Bike travel lets us go 30 to 40 miles a day, but we can stop and enjoy the local culture and sights at a moment's notice. I remember one such trip in which we rounded a curve to not only see but smell an incredible field of flowers in Spain.

My daughter has an interest in biking, and we were planning a trip with her and her fiancé – from Bruges in Belgium to Amsterdam in the Netherlands in May of this year. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and we have postponed the trip until next year.

Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you.

A friend who enjoyed traveling and biking convinced me to join him on my first bike trip, and we both convinced our wives to join in. We signed up for a self-guided trip, as none of us wanted to be herded around by a tour guide. We ventured to the Rioja region in Spain, which is quite hilly. We biked and hiked (and pushed the bikes over several mountains).