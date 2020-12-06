Get to know Ronald Crutcher, president of the University of Richmond

At 19, he started as a chipper at the Milacron, but he went back to school and worked hard to advance himself. Finally, in the 1960s, he was promoted by a recently appointed vice president whom my father had befriended in the early '50s. He told my father that he should have been promoted to manager years before, but because he was Black, he had been passed over. (The Milacron asked my father to write about his experience when he retired at age 62.)

When I asked my father what motivated him to persevere and always strive to improve himself, he told me that his father always told him that no matter what you did – even if it was mopping the floor – to do your very best. He then went on to tell me that he sometimes hated his father and had even plotted to kill him at one time!

I, in turn, told my dad that I had hated him growing up as well, but I thanked God for him now. Dad had been a strict disciplinarian – almost a martinet – with me and my brother, and I did not like it one bit.

My father doubled over in laughter when I told him! That was one of the most memorable moments in my life.

Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value