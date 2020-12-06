Get to know Ronald Crutcher, president of the University of Richmond

Ronald Crutcher knows the college landscape – he has been an administrator for decades. But as he moved through UR's presidential search process in 2015, he wondered:
“Why hadn’t I been more familiar with the University of Richmond?”
In 2020, Crutcher marks his fifth anniversary as UR president, and he and the Richmond region are now well-acquainted. Crutcher, who plans to step down in 2022, has worked to raise the school's profile, embrace diversity and emphasize the ongoing value of the liberal arts.
"The commitment of faculty and staff to mentor students blew me away," Crutcher said. "The education we offer here at UR is just as good as, if not better than, the top liberal arts universities in the country.”
Telling that story has involved internal and external approaches. One of his early acts as president was to create a communications division to highlight the university’s successes beyond campus. Crutcher also established the Office of Scholars and Fellowships, which works with students as they apply for national grants.
“If you don’t have an office to support and encourage students to apply, even the best students won’t,” he said. (UR has been recognized as a top producer of faculty and student Fulbright recipients.)
Crutcher has played leading roles in national groups that promote the liberal arts and socioeconomic diversity in higher education. Over his career, he said, he has emphasized diversity and inclusion "so everyone knows how to interact with people who are different from them – whether racially, ideologically or economically.”
But at UR, rather than name a diversity officer, he appointed a senior administrative officer.
“We’re taking a broad approach,” Crutcher said. “My experience has been too often that people will say it’s [the diversity officer’s] job, which too easily abrogates individual responsibility. We want to ensure that values of inclusion and diversity are spread around the whole university.”
Amy Howard, who had been assistant vice president of community initiatives, holds the SAO position and credits Crutcher for having “a profound effect” on the campus in only five years.
“He ... doubled down on bringing the values of diversity, equity, inclusion, access and affordability to the forefront of our institutional work,” she said. “Diversity is not the goal. Thriving is the goal.”
Crutcher also has drawn attention to how UR's current land is connected to slavery, and Howard pointed to his actions after racist incidents on campus in January 2020.
“President Crutcher walked toward” student responses, she said of UR's first Black president. “He’s gentle and calm – which are strengths – and he also demonstrated his pain and anger. ... That’s not always going to be a popular perspective, but he’s continued to forge ahead.”
Crutcher is a classically trained cellist, and he played a pivotal role in bringing to Richmond the Menuhin Competition, a renowned international event for young violinists. Originally scheduled for spring 2020, it was moved to May 2021 as a result of the pandemic.
“We were given the opportunity to bid as a host city because of [Crutcher’s] connections,” said David Fisk, former executive director of the Richmond Symphony. He also had recruited Crutcher to the symphony board and said his wisdom has been invaluable.
“There are similarities between a symphony structure and a university," Fisk said. "We have musicians; he has faculty. We can certainly relate to one another.”
Indeed, Crutcher said his career as a chamber musician has informed his work as a college president.
“In an orchestra, the conductor makes all the decisions, but in a chamber ensemble, decisions are made collaboratively," he said. "As a leader of the organization, I like to include the voices from everyone at the table ... with the understanding that there are some decisions only I can make.”
***
IN HIS WORDS: RON CRUTCHER
president, University of Richmond
Hometown: Cincinnati
Family: wife Betty, one daughter
***
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you
When I was 14, I played two movements from Bach's Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major at the Ohio State Music Educators String Competition at Miami University (Ohio). The cello professor at Miami, Elizabeth Potteiger, happened to be in the audience.
She was quite impressed that I could play so well, after having only played the cello for eight months. Professor Potteiger eventually offered to teach me free of charge if my parents would get me from Cincinnati to Oxford. Each week, I would board a bus at 7:40 a.m. for the trip.
The opportunity she offered me changed my life! Neither of my parents had gone to college, and I eventually received an alumni merit scholarship to Miami. I then received a Woodrow Wilson and Ford Foundation fellowship to attend Yale for my doctorate, and then won a Fulbright fellowship to study cello in Germany. My life would have been quite different had it not been for a small act by Professor Potteiger.
Who is your role model?
My father, Andrew J. Crutcher Jr., was born in 1921 and grew up on a tobacco farm in Kentucky. He was forced to quit school – as the oldest boy of nine children – when he was in the eighth grade. He left home for Cincinnati at the age of 19 and eventually became the first Black manager of the world’s largest machine tool company, the Cincinnati Milacron (formerly the Cincinnati Milling Machine Co.).
At 19, he started as a chipper at the Milacron, but he went back to school and worked hard to advance himself. Finally, in the 1960s, he was promoted by a recently appointed vice president whom my father had befriended in the early '50s. He told my father that he should have been promoted to manager years before, but because he was Black, he had been passed over. (The Milacron asked my father to write about his experience when he retired at age 62.)
When I asked my father what motivated him to persevere and always strive to improve himself, he told me that his father always told him that no matter what you did – even if it was mopping the floor – to do your very best. He then went on to tell me that he sometimes hated his father and had even plotted to kill him at one time!
I, in turn, told my dad that I had hated him growing up as well, but I thanked God for him now. Dad had been a strict disciplinarian – almost a martinet – with me and my brother, and I did not like it one bit.
My father doubled over in laughter when I told him! That was one of the most memorable moments in my life.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value
I have a miniature race car, made out of pine, that my father and I carved for the Pinewood Derby sponsored by the Cub Scouts in Oxford on June 24, 1956. I have no recollection of how well we did in the race. I retrieved the miniature race car from my father’s home when he passed away in 2011.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
I would choose the violinist George Polgreen Bridgetower, who lived from 1778 to 1860 and was the Polish-born “wunderkind” child of a white European woman and a Black man who claimed to be an African prince.
Bridgetower and Beethoven were friends, and supposedly the composer originally wrote one of his most famous violin pieces, the Kreutzer Sonata, for Bridgetower. However, the two friends fell out over a woman.
I would love to have a conversation with Bridgetower about his education, his life and his relationship with Beethoven. I would love to hear his perspective on what the composer was like.
What is something about you that might surprise others?
In the first grade, we had visited the firehouse, and I recall telling a classmate that I did not believe that the fire engines would come if you rang the fire alarm. He dared me to try it, so outside the house I was living in, I stood on top of my wagon and rang the nearby alarm.
I had to appear in juvenile court in Madisonville, Ohio, at the age of 7. The headline in the local neighborhood newspaper was: “Bad Boy, Ronald Crutcher, Rings False Alarm.”
If you had to pick a different course of study, what would you choose?
If I were entering college now, I would choose neuroscience as a major. When I turned 60, a friend gave me a book by Dr. Norman Doidge titled "The Brain that Changes Itself." It consists of a series of case studies that chronicle the history and development of neuroplasticity. I could not put the book down, and I immediately became fascinated with this field. I also read "The Tell-Tale Brain" by Dr. V.S. Ramachandran, who had been featured in Doidge’s book.
This all occurred while I was president of Wheaton College in Massachusetts, which was in the midst of developing one of the first undergraduate neuroscience programs in the country.
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it
In the spring of 2003, I was the finalist for the presidency of one of the country's top liberal arts colleges. I had a great meeting with the chair of the board on my third trip to the college's city, and it seemed as if the job was mine. However, they offered the position to the other finalist.
When the executive search consultant called to inform me, I asked her what I could have done better. Her response was: “Nothing; you were terrific.” Then why didn’t I get the job, I asked. She explained that at such high levels, the search committee just knows who will be the best fit.
Of course, I was not ready to hear this from her at the time. However, a few months later, I was the finalist in the presidential search at Wheaton. I had a similar experience with that search committee but was offered the position this time. I served as president of Wheaton for 10 years.
Share a personal reflection on how the pandemic has affected you
The pandemic has helped me re-examine my priorities.
Normally, I spend about 70% of my time away from the UR campus. As a result of the pandemic, we have had to use the internet to connect with our donors, alumni, parents and students. I have concluded that it may not be necessary to travel for all of my visits. In-person visits will be necessary in some instances, but I believe that we can use Zoom for some others.
Additionally, the pandemic has forced both my wife and me to slow down, and we have really appreciated having to work at home. As result, we have been able to have three meals together each day. Basically, we have been able to spend more quality time together. And what a blessing that has been!