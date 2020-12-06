Get to know Susan Rickman, longtime executive director of World Pediatric Project

Susan Rickman lists some of the well-known diseases – such as malaria, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis – that claim children's lives throughout the world.
But she long focused on a less familiar threat: the absence of surgical care, which now kills more children than those three diseases combined.
"There’s this whole impact down the line," Rickman said of providing life-changing surgeries to children who can then contribute to society. "That’s what happens when you heal these kids. It’s just the best bottom line you can have.”
In 2020, Rickman retired after nearly two decades leading what is now the Richmond-based World Pediatric Project. Since 2001, the organization has delivered nearly $200 million of surgical and accompanying health care services to children in a dozen Caribbean and Central American countries.
“She can be directly credited with saving countless lives of children – and being the driving force in creating an organization that will continue to save many lives in the future,” said Dr. David Lanning, WPP medical director and co-surgeon in chief at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Before the pandemic curtailed travel and fundraising, WPP sponsored 50 to 60 surgical missions a year to treat about 3,000 children in hospitals and clinics. An additional 100 children would come to the United States each year for treatment of more complex cases – including a set of conjoined twins who were separated at VCU children’s hospital.
Rickman's sense of service took hold at a young age. She grew up in New Mexico next to the Navajo Nation – “people who spoke a different language, who were totally marginalized from health care and education," she said. "I wanted to do something about that.”
In Richmond, where she married and started a family, her work for Christian Children’s Fund introduced her to Paul F. McCleary, who retired as president in 1994 and asked her to help start a smaller aid organization.
“I always said he was my Ph.D. in international development,” Rickman said. “I traveled the world with him. ... His name opened doors, and I got in."
At WPP – originally under the name International Hospital for Children – Rickman was recruited as executive director in 2001 by founder Dr. Julian C. Metts Jr. His dental mission trips to Guyana through the South Richmond Rotary Club revealed the need for comprehensive pediatric surgical care.
One of the organization's significant projects was creating a pediatric operating theater in a hospital on St. Vincent and the Grenadines to serve the Caribbean.
“It became a hub concept,” Rickman said. “There’s no way you could take a team to every single island. It was not cost-effective. ... All the countries were so cooperative. I don’t know anywhere in the world that a health care delivery system has been set up like that for multiple island nations.”
WPP's mission trips have involved 250 volunteer medical providers in 15 pediatric subspecialties such as neurology, urology, cardiology, ophthalmology and plastic surgery. Rickman and Lanning, the medical director, note how the importance of surgical care has become more apparent as strides are made against deadly diseases.
“I would say 80-plus percent of the world does not have access to adequate pediatric surgical care or anesthesia care,” Lanning said. “We are the only organization that we’re aware of that’s treating it in a significant way.”
Rickman's retirement coincided with the pandemic, and though she said WPP's care "will look different for a while,” the organization will be ready to resume full operation.
For now, she relishes a lifetime of “so many wonderful stories” – including children who were helped early on by WPP and are now raising families.
“They would have continued to suffer in pain, with maybe an orthopedic issue, or died because of a bad heart or many other things that we were able to correct," Rickman said. “It’s so gratifying.”
***
IN HER WORDS: SUSAN RICKMAN
retired CEO, World Pediatric Project
Hometown: Albuquerque, N.M.
Family: husband Thomas Grant, one daughter (and four adult children from blended family), one grandchild (and seven more)
***
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you
In 2000, when I was working for another children’s organization, I visited the pediatric ward of a hospital in the small island nation of Cape Verde, off the coast of West Africa. I noticed a girl, about 10 to 12 years old, watching an old television while other children played around her. This girl's stomach was grossly extended, and my first thought was she was pregnant from rape or incest.
Once she caught sight of me, her intent eyes never left me. They followed me throughout my tour. Her stare haunted me so much that I finally asked the local doctors what had brought her to the hospital.
They said it was a very large tumor, and they did not have the capacity or expertise to treat her. The girl was dying. I then knew that her look was her asking me: "Are you the one to help me?”
I have always said this moment was my epiphany. I knew that just a three-hour flight away in Europe, there were experts and hospitals that could help her, but her doctors in Cape Verde had no system to access those services.
Around this time, the founders of the International Hospital for Children approached me about opening the doors to the organization. I called them as soon as I returned to Virginia to say I was interested in doing just that!
The organization became World Pediatric Project, and over two decades, we provided thousands and thousands of children in Central America and the Caribbean with nearly $200 million of advanced diagnostic and surgical services. Addressing this issue has been an entrepreneurial challenge and the most gratifying of my career.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value
I had a difficult pregnancy, and my daughter came into the world two months early. She was only 3½ lbs., but she was a fighter!
To come home from the hospital, her father found her a beautiful embroidered dress that had been made for a doll. I eventually framed the little dress to remind me how fragile and beautiful life is – and how my daughter, Summer, is the greatest blessing ever given me.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character who would it be?
Martha Gellhorn was one of the first female war correspondents in the 20th century. She is one of the many women who pushed the gender-defined barriers to pave the way for the rest of us to do what we believe in.
Imagine what you must learn about yourself when you are pushed to the limits of physical endurance and incredible bravery in a field in which you had to fight every day to be accepted. All the while, you're doing this in the harshest of conditions to tell stories that would endure forever.
From the present, I would never turn down a day to hang with Bill Gates. I'd love to hear the lessons he has learned from his humanitarian endeavors across the world.
If you had to pick a different profession, what would you choose?
My answer is always a philanthropist. I would love to have the means to promote the welfare of others and the funds to move the needle in solving a problem or enrich and improve daily life. How gratifying and fun that would be.
Or course, there's also my romanticized career notion: like Gellhorn, being a female journalist/war correspondent in the first half of the 20th century, covering stories around the world.
What is something about you that might surprise others?
I spent my middle and high school years on the border of the Navajo Nation in Farmington, N.M. I experienced living in an area where the culture and language were completely different from mine.
The poverty and disparities were grossly apparent and not much different from those in many countries I have worked in around the globe. This time in my youth influenced my studies and career choice, working for international humanitarian organizations focused on women’s and children’s issues.
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it
For years, the World Pediatric Project did annual cardiology clinics for children in the Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. At one point, our volunteer pediatric cardiologist from Virginia Commonwealth University reported seeing more cases of rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease among children in the clinic.
RF/RHD had become a rarity in the U.S., so WPP immediately set out to help the island government develop a public health plan to promote prevention. We wanted it to be acted on immediately, and we even sought funding to help.
But for years, the plan languished, and we weren't seeing urgency from the government. I continued to force the conversation but was greatly disappointed by what I saw as indifference to the problem.
What I eventually realized was our agenda was not their agenda. They were prioritizing from the long list of health issues they were confronting every day, with limited financial and human resources.
I learned I needed to listen more and meet them where they were, so our role evolved. While we still carried out our primary mission of providing specialized pediatric diagnostic and surgical care, we also – in partnership with the health ministry – focused on educating and advocating for child disease prevention through public health initiatives.
Who is your role model?
Each one of my role models faced an adversity or injustice in life with grace and dignity, and each left an indelible mark on me. Some I personally knew, and some I watched from afar.
So my list includes my mother; Dr. Paul McCleary, who was my mentor in international development; Sir Frederick Ballantyne, the former governor-general of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who was a cardiologist by training and supported WPP's work; the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; and philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates.
I also have to acknowledge all the mothers from our countries where WPP works. They face the greatest adversity of all: lack of access to the surgical care their child needs to survive – just because of where they live. They all are role models in hope, perseverance, dignity and the goodness in humanity.
Share a personal reflection on how the pandemic has affected you
Two things. First, the big picture: I'm reminded of how fragile our health care system is and the disparity, in a wealthy country like ours, between who has access to health services and a safe environment to raise a family and who does not. We need to be better and decide what our value system is. Who do we want to be?
But second, on a personal level, it has also been lovely to see what happens when we all slow down. I have gotten to know my amazing neighbors, when previously we just exchanged a passing hello.