Get to know Susan Rickman, longtime executive director of World Pediatric Project

Imagine what you must learn about yourself when you are pushed to the limits of physical endurance and incredible bravery in a field in which you had to fight every day to be accepted. All the while, you're doing this in the harshest of conditions to tell stories that would endure forever.

From the present, I would never turn down a day to hang with Bill Gates. I'd love to hear the lessons he has learned from his humanitarian endeavors across the world.

If you had to pick a different profession, what would you choose?

My answer is always a philanthropist. I would love to have the means to promote the welfare of others and the funds to move the needle in solving a problem or enrich and improve daily life. How gratifying and fun that would be.

Or course, there's also my romanticized career notion: like Gellhorn, being a female journalist/war correspondent in the first half of the 20th century, covering stories around the world.

What is something about you that might surprise others?

I spent my middle and high school years on the border of the Navajo Nation in Farmington, N.M. I experienced living in an area where the culture and language were completely different from mine.