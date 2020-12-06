Get to know Victor Branch, market president of Bank of America

We were very poor, but we didn’t know it as children because my parents provided an abundance of love and care for the five of us. I’m a first-generation college graduate, which made my parents extremely proud.

If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. I would pick his brain to glean as much knowledge as I could soak in in one day. There are so many extraordinary things about MLK’s life that inspire me to be all that I can be.

I have a large portrait of him hanging in my office at work. Whenever I get down or start feeling sorry for myself because of a disappointment or a setback, I look to his portrait for inspiration and motivation. Then I ask myself: “What would MLK do?”

Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you.

In college, I took an abbreviated public speaking seminar in which I learned how to build on the thesis of a speech while capturing, and holding, the listener’s attention. I remember the seminar clearly because it gave me the tools that I’ve used effectively throughout my career.