For Michael Wimbush, it was quality time with his 11-year-old son, Christopher.

But their visit Saturday to the Virginia International Auto Show at the Greater Richmond Convention Center was also perhaps a chance to nurture the next generation of car owners.

Christopher, a fifth-grader at Clover Hill Elementary School in Chesterfield County, has exacting tastes: He said he favors a pickup truck for work, a luxury car for pleasure.

Christopher clambered in and out of the plastic-lined bed of a bright-orange Toyota Tacoma light pickup, making a video of the vehicle.

An IT professional, Michael Wimbush watched, noting how much electronic wizardry is shoehorned into cars and trucks these days.

"Computers belong on people's desks, not in people's cars," he said. "Working on one of these, I wouldn't know where to begin."

Running Friday through Sunday, the show is the first after a two-year pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. Its sponsors include the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association, the Greater Richmond New Car Dealers Association and the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

On display are cars and trucks manufactured by 22 American and foreign brands. Think of it as an opportunity to kick the tires — and then some. Organizers said about 50% of convention visitors are looking for new vehicles.

Michael Allen, VADA executive vice president, said the show is an opportunity to, in effect, try on a vehicle ahead of a possible purchase.

He recalled that several years ago, his wife was set on a certain SUV but, after climbing behind the wheel of a display model at the Richmond show, she decided otherwise.

"Vehicles fit people differently," Allen said.

Tastes are different, too.

At the 2020 show — the last before going dark because of COVID-19 — perhaps three vehicles on exhibit were electric. This year, about 20 of the estimated 225 new cars and trucks arrayed at the convention center are electric vehicles, or EVs.

At the north end of the sprawling hall — on a miniature track — representatives of seven automakers took convention-goers for test drives in EV cars and trucks.

The pandemic cut into manufacturing, though Allen said U.S. carmakers are catching up; Asian and European companies, less so. Complicating the vehicle shortage: limited supplies of components, many of them electronic.

Ford Motor Co. and its Chinese partner considered Virginia for an EV battery plant in Pittsylvania County, above the rural Virginia-North Carolina border. Gov. Glenn Youngkin broke off talks with Ford because, he said, the venture was a front for the Chinese Communist Party.

Had the factory gone up, it would have marked Ford's return to Virginia. The company built its popular F-150 pickup truck in Norfolk until 2007.

New cars are not the only magnet for traffic. There are rows of old cars and trucks restored in painstaking detail. Among them: a 1940s Buick convertible, complete with a rumble seat, and a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air station wagon.

Making the old new again was the reason Dennis Johnson, son Marcus and fellow car enthusiast Melvin Dabney attended the show.

The Johnsons — Dennis is retired from state government, Marcus is with the VCU Medical Center — are overseeing the rebuilding of a 1965 Mustang fastback that Dabney found for them. It will be a two to 2 1/2-year project that could cost up to $150,000 — far more than the car's original price, an estimated $3,000.

And the finished product will have far more bells and whistles.

Said Dennis Johnson, "It's going to have some modern features, like electric windows, but the look will be nostalgic."

There were no immediate figures on show attendance, though Allen said opening-day visits on Friday were twice that from three years ago. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.