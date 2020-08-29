Getting to know: Gary R. Shook with Community Bankers Bank

Title: President and CEO of Chesterfield County-based CBB Financial Corp. and its Community Bankers Bank subsidiary. It is a state-chartered bankers’ bank that is owned and directed by independent community banks in the 5th Federal Reserve District, which consists of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Washington and most of West Virginia.
Born: May 1960 in Norfolk
Education: University of Virginia, 1982
Career: Peoples Bank of Chesapeake, 1983-87; Jefferson National Bank, 1987-95; The Fauquier Bank, 1995-2005; Middleburg Bank, CEO, 2005-18; Blue Ridge Bank, president, 2018-20; Community Bankers Bank, CEO, July 2020-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: in Charlottesville and makes the commute
Best business decision: “Making community banking my career.”
Worst business decision: “Have always been when choosing to ‘stay in the box’ and not to take the ‘road less traveled.’ ”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Watching and learning as several of my career mentors stumbled along the path.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Possibility of regulatory change and the continued consolidation of the community banking industry.”
First job after college: trainee at Peoples Bank of Chesapeake.
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Very little differently as I like working with people and building high performance teams.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Has to be ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ ”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “Favorites have to be history and economics; arithmetic never quite did it for me.”