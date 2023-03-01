Girl Scouts and sisters Aubrey and Charleigh Tanner took an off-the-cuff comment – a joke, really – and turned it into a sweet mission.

Or what the principal of Manchester High School calls “an extraordinary act of kindness.”

The Tanner girls – Aubrey is 10, Charleigh 8 -- raised more than $1000 so they could donate a box of Girl Scout cookies to each teacher and staff member at the high school. They made the special deliveries on Tuesday morning before school.

“Teachers and staff were all very appreciative and full of smiles!” Manchester principal Christy Ellis wrote in an email. The cookies, she said, “made all of us on the receiving end feel loved and respected.”

Aubrey and Charleigh’s mother, Jess Tanner, an art teacher at Manchester, said her daughters “were so excited to pass them out.

“They were able to deliver to people in the office and guidance office and to our custodians,” Tanner said. “They were greeted with lots of smiles and even some hugs. Teachers were so excited and some were completely surprised to receive a box of cookies.”

The project stemmed from a comment a teaching colleague made in jest at the outset of cookie season to Tanner, knowing she’s a co-leader of her daughters’ troop, Troop 3654 in Midlothian. The comment? “Hey, I want a free box of cookies!”

Tanner’s reply, with a laugh: “I’ll get right on that!”

Tanner mentioned the exchange to her daughters on their way home from school that day, and as they had been thinking about reaching their cookie sales goals, it gave them an idea: wouldn’t it be nice if they could raise enough money to give every teacher a box of cookies? A win-win.

Then they decided to include staffers, too, so that would be 240 boxes of cookies – at $4 a box.

“And me and Charleigh were like, that’s a lot,” said Aubrey, who is a Junior, while Charleigh is a Brownie.

Did they think they could do it?

“Not really,” she said.

But they gave it a shot.

They made Facebook videos to post on their mom’s Facebook page to promote their cause and generate interest in the community. Their great-aunt Kathryn Wilborn, a retired Manchester teacher, alerted her fellow retired teachers, who proved to be quite generous.

“Manchester has had a strong sense of family within the community for decades,” said Wilborn, a former English teacher at the school. “It’s not just the retired teachers; there’s just a strong bond among the community.”

She said the motto, “Once a Lancer, always a Lancer” has morphed in the age of social media to “Lancers for Life” or #L4L.

Besides donations, the Tanner girls appreciated receiving letters from retired teachers, encouraging them and thanking them for what they were doing. One noted she was a former Girl Scout in an era when cookies sold for 35 cents a box.

With a big boost from retired teachers, Aubrey and Charleigh wound up raising enough money to purchase those 240 boxes, plus an extra 11, which they distributed to teachers who contributed to their cause, so those teachers received two boxes each, Jess Tanner said.

