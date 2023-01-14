Glen Allen Buddhist Temple hosts Tet festival for Vietnam's grandest holiday

A Glen Allen Buddhist temple held its first celebration for the Vietnamese holiday Tet Nguyen Dan - often shortened to Tet. The annual holiday is Vietnam’s grandest celebration, a time when families gather to mark the lunar new year.

Ken Dao organized the event with the help of volunteers for the Vien Giac Buddhist Temple at 2208 Mountain Road. Dao emigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam in 2018 and realized there wasn’t a public Tet celebration.

“We don’t have a lot of Asian culture festivals in Richmond. We did it so that we can tell American people more about our culture while also making Richmond more fun,” Dao said.

Another aspect of hosting the festival was connecting younger Vietnamese people with their cultural roots.

“We also want younger Vietnamese people to know what the Tet is,” Dao said. “Maybe we cannot always learn everything from family. It helps show tradition.”

Kim Nguyen, 50, emigrated from Vietnam to the U.S. when she was 18. Her best memory of childhood festivals was traveling to see her grandparents in the countryside.

"Everybody gets the entire week off. For the first three days, we cook and do a lot of preparations. Then after that, we don't do anything, just enjoy ourselves," Nguyen said.

She said the first day of Tet is typically for spending time with, or remembering, your grandparents. The second day is spent with people of respect, like teachers. The third day is then for friends.

Mid-January is typically a warm part of the year in Vietnam, and celebrations are hosted outside with large gatherings of people. The colorful events are steeped in symbolism.

A group at the Vien Giac Tet celebration performed a traditional Lion Dance, said to symbolize the removal of negative energies. A predominant theme of the lunar new year is cleansing oneself of the past and moving into a new beginning.

Another prominent symbol is the Cay Neu, or “Tet pole.” A bamboo pole at the center of a town or at the front of a home flies cloths in red, yellow and blue. The pole marks a gathering place for the holiday and is said to ward off evil spirits.

The temple hosted a fashion show as part of its celebration, exhibiting dress from several eras of Vietnamese culture. One combination, two long blue and white gowns, were traditional court dress for the Nguyen Dynasty in the 19th century. More ornate embroidered patterns signified higher status. The dress is often used now during weddings.

Dao said he expects to host Tet celebrations yearly. They are open to anyone who wants to learn more about the holiday and eat Vietnamese foods.

PHOTOS: Vien Giac Buddhist Temple celebrates Tet