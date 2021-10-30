Glen Allen man killed after being struck by car on Staples Mill Road

A Glen Allen man was fatally injured Friday after he was struck by a car near the intersection of Staples Mill and Warren roads in Henrico County.
Henrico police identified the victim as Robert Wayne Dalton, Jr., 35.
Police described Dalton as a pedestrian but they did not say how they believe he was struck by the car. Henrico's emergency communications center received a 911 call at 7:47 p.m. that an adult male had been struck by a car along eastbound Staples Mill Road, west of its intersection with Warren Road.
Dalton was taken to taken a local hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the sedan was not injured and he remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The crash remains under investigation.
Police reminded residents to wear bright or reflective clothing while walking and to cross the road at an intersection. They also urged drivers and pedestrians to exercise extreme caution this weekend "as families will be out celebrating Halloween."
