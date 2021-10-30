Glen Allen man killed after being struck by car on Staples Mill Road

A Glen Allen man was fatally injured Friday after he was struck by a car near the intersection of Staples Mill and Warren roads in Henrico County.

Henrico police identified the victim as Robert Wayne Dalton, Jr., 35.

Police described Dalton as a pedestrian but they did not say how they believe he was struck by the car. Henrico's emergency communications center received a 911 call at 7:47 p.m. that an adult male had been struck by a car along eastbound Staples Mill Road, west of its intersection with Warren Road.

Dalton was taken to taken a local hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the sedan was not injured and he remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The crash remains under investigation.