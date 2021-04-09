Godwin High School senior surprised on Good Morning America with $40K scholarship

When Steven Londono, 17, a senior at Godwin High School, was contacted by a representative from the television show Good Morning America, he thought he would appear on television for about 10 seconds to talk about school during a pandemic.

He had forgotten that when he was practicing for the SATs, he applied for the Complete Your Journey Scholarship, which is a $40,000 prize from the College Board.

“It was a complete surprise,” he said in an interview about the announcement, last last month. “I thought it was random.”

In the middle of the segment, College Board CEO David Coleman appeared on the segment to announce that Steven, along with 24 other high school seniors who were deemed eligible had been picked in a drawing to receive the $40,000 prize.

Londono, along with his family, was stunned. His mother cried; his dad was at work in a very quiet office, and made a lot of noise because he was so proud, Londono said. The family went out to Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant in Short Pump for the first time since the pandemic started, to celebrate.