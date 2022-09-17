 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goochland man dies in Hanover crash

What VCU plans for Diamond District; RVA Street Art Festival; Top 5 this Weekend

A Goochland County man died Thursday after the box truck he was driving ran off the road and overturned in Hanover County, according to the Hanover County Sherriff's Office. 

Brady Marshall Price, 31, of Manakin Sabot, was transported to VCU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

According to the Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Rural Point Road near its intersection with Georgetown Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that the 2004 Freightliner was traveling east on Rural Point Road when it ran off the westbound shoulder of the road and came to rest on its side. Investigators are still collecting information.

