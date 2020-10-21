'Good Trouble': Richmond community center unveils vibrant new mural of Rep. John Lewis

On a hill overlooking Richmond, the city unveiled a vibrant new mural of civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis on Wednesday.

The mural is named "Good Trouble," a reference to a phrase Lewis often used, and it now adorns the side of the Powhatan Hill Community Center in the city's Fulton Hill neighborhood. It's the first of many murals planned by the Walls to Windows campaign spearheaded by Advocates for Change, a local nonprofit that fuses activism with art.

“This stands as a reminder," said Cynthia Newbille, Richmond City Council president and representative for the 7th district where the community center resides. "We will never be able to pass here without looking and being inspired.”

Over the span of two weeks and almost 70 hours, Josh Zarambo used a mixture of paint brushes and spray paint to complete the mural.

“It was exposure for myself," Zarambo said, "and I thought I can do the same for the community and for people who didn't know who he was to discover them through art or something creative and colorful.”

“Good Trouble” is a reference to a phrase Lewis often used throughout his career. Here's a June 2018 tweet, one of his most popular: