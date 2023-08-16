The Greater Richmond Transit Company on Wednesday announced that the Downtown Transfer Station will open on Sept. 10.

The station at Eighth and Clay streets replaces a transfer area near Ninth and Marshall streets. The hub has 12 bus bays and sheltered waiting areas with USB charging ports and screens with live bus tracking information.

Federal, state and local dollars funded the $2.2 million project, which had been scheduled to open in the spring. The site had been a parking lot.

Constructed started in September.