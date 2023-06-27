Henrico County lawmakers have approved the construction of a bridge over Interstate 95 that is expected to increase connectivity to a growing part of the county. It will also serve as another artery for the $2.3 billion GreenCity eco-district once it’s completed.

Magellan Parkway will be expanded to cross over the interstate, creating access from Brook Road into the area where GreenCity is planned.

Two projects were approved — an $18.5 million project for the construction of the bridge and a second $14.4 million extension of Magellan Parkway.

The new four-lane bridge across the highway will replace the smaller, much older Scott Road bridge about a half mile south on the interstate. It's been in disrepair and has long outlived its useful life, having been built around 1962.

“When it was built, the Scott Road bridge was a fairly low volume road. It served maybe 20 houses and had a small amount of cut through traffic. It didn’t really serve a lot of trips,” said Terrell Hughes director of the Department of Public Works.

The Scott Road Bridge was hit by a truck about a year ago, Hughes said, and it’s been closed ever since. The new bridge will meet modern standards with a minimum height of 16.5 feet. The Scott Road Bridge was built at about 14.5 feet.

Henrico Public Works has a separate initiative to turn the dilapidated Scott Road bridge into a pedestrian and biking bridge that will later connect into the Fall Line Trail. Hughes said the county already has some of the funds in place to do that project. The pedestrian bridge would also increase access to the GreenCity area.

Development continues in the area. On the eastern side of the new bridge construction, home builder Stanley Martin recently finished a 202-home neighborhood just off Magellan Parkway.

“A lot of [bridge usage] depends on development and growth,” Hughes said. "There is other developable land in the area."

The four lane bridge should accommodate between 15,000 and 30,000 cars per day. The current schedule says bridge construction will start in May, with completion in October 2025.

