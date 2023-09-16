The Hopewell plastics plant that has been put on notice with the Environmental Protection Agency leaked harmful gases into the air again on Friday, according to a Hopewell city spokesperson.

Records and statements from state environmental regulators show it was the third such leak since the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported on environmental violations by the company earlier this year.

An AdvanSix spokesperson said the leaks did not pose a hazard to the community.

On March 29, a malfunction at one of the plant’s ammonium sulfate towers leaked 782 pounds of nitrogen oxide, according to a violation notice from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The chemical is harmful to humans at high levels, and contributes to acid rain and nitrification of the James River.

On June 28, the company itself said it reported a leak of ammonia. Ammonia is a gas toxic to humans and can cause fish kills in rivers. The leak required Hopewell’s fire department and hazardous materials team to respond to the plant, with two individuals evaluated at the scene.

Friday morning’s leak was of a chemical called oleum, city officials said. The EPA says oleum is a regulated toxic substance. The company said it did not yet know how much was released.

Kayla Hawkes, a city spokesperson, said: “The release was contained, there were no injuries associated with the event and we believe that there is no risk to the community, which was also communicated in a public statement by Hopewell Fire Department earlier this morning.”

AdvanSix confirmed the oleum leak and that it notified the Hopewell Fire Department and that a “shelter in place” order was temporarily announced “out of an abundance of caution.”

The leak appears to endanger the company’s consent order with the EPA, which specifically cites “mechanical integrity” and “corrosion” issues with the plant’s oleum and ammonia piping.

A consent order is a legal agreement used by regulators to bring offending parties into legal compliance with laws such as the Clean Air Act. It is used by agencies in lieu of more aggressive legal action, like an injunction on the facility’s operations.

A spokesperson for AdvanSix, Janeen Lawlor, explained that on March 29, one of the plant’s emission control devices “experienced a malfunction resulting in a brief excess emission event, which the company promptly self-reported to its regulators.”

The June 28 leak occurred while a pipe was being serviced.

The cause of Friday’s oleum leak was not known.

Lawlor said none of the three leaks posed a risk to the community and that the ammonia release was a brief, 15-minute event that occurred when a pipe was being installed. Lawlor did not answer questions about how much ammonia was released.

McClellan has voiced her concerns with AdvanSix.

In April, she wrote an open letter to the company’s CEO, Erin Kane, tasking the company to show how it would prevent future violations and begin talking to affected residents.

“Hopewell residents deserve transparency and accountability regarding these toxic chemical releases,” McClellan said.

A month later, she met with Kane and the company’s lawyers. Executives promised McClellan transparency, but later backtracked on the advice of their lawyers, according to Shahid Ahmed, communications director for McClellan.

“I am incredibly frustrated with the runaround my staff and I have received from AdvanSix. The company has displayed a concerning pattern of Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act violations and has yet to offer additional information or take action to prevent future violations,” McClellan said in a statement.

Ahmed said they heard of the June 28 ammonia leak from constituents and a local news story. Ahmed said the company has released “minimal information.”

Language in the order says the agreement “shall terminate immediately upon receipt by Respondent of notice from EPA finding that an imminent and substantial endangerment to public health, welfare, or the environment has occurred.”

Both the EPA and the Virginia DEQ said they were still evaluating the latest releases. EPA spokesperson Shaun Eagan said that as of now, the order is still in effect.

The Hopewell factory is one of the world’s largest production sites for caprolactam, a chemical used to make a strain of nylon known as Nylon 6, a product that shows up in seat belts, tires, clothing and rugs.

The plant sits at the southern end of the small city, within a mile of more than 900 residences, including public housing projects and a more affluent stretch of the neighborhood known as City Point.

Pollutants released from the plant create potential health hazards in a community with one of the highest rates of poverty in Virginia. Hopewell’s life expectancy is five years lower than the state average. Its cancer mortality rate is nearly double the state average, and its rates of hospitalization for asthma stand at three times the Virginia norm, according to state data.

The city’s public health district said the Hopewell health trends are “concerning,” but hesitated to draw any clear links.

Politicians like McClellan have been less hesitant. Hopewell City Manager Concetta Manker said residents “deserve and demand a city that is safe and free from pollution.” State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, called the releases “indefensible.”