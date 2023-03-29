The pathway to homeownership in Richmond is at a critical juncture, with high inflation, stagnant wages and the price of homes skyrocketing, along with a limited housing supply.

As a result, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney declared the city is in an affordable-housing crisis and is in drastic need of government intervention.

“We need all hands on deck,” Stoney said. “We are going to throw the entire kitchen sink at this crisis.”

The announcement came Tuesday afternoon at a press conference hosted by the mayor with nearly all of the Richmond City Council in attendance.

Richmond to receive $14 million in federal money to help housing crisis U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) delivered a $14 million check, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Monday to modernize and improve access to affordable housing in Richmond.

Stoney said the city has introduced a resolution outlining a three-fold plan to address the issue — most notably a promise to invest $50 million, $10 million each year over the next five years, to address the issue.

The goal is to utilize the funds to create 1,000 affordable housing units and 2,000 homeownership opportunities for low income residents by 2030.

Additionally, Stoney said the city is exploring the creation of a Housing Commission composed of city officials, citizens and other stakeholders to explore funding streams for the city.

Likewise, the city is currently planning a comprehensive rewrite of its zoning ordinance in alignment with the Richmond 300 Master Plan, which sets out various development and growth goals for the city over the next 50 years.

Stoney said that, by reworking how Richmond addresses zoning requests, the city will make it easier for developers and other investors to obtain permits. This will allow for affordable units to be constructed at a much faster rate, which will put more structures on the market.

“To achieve these goals, we are dedicating federal and local funds and making strategic policy decisions,” Stoney said. “This is what it looks like to address our housing crisis in a better way.”

The mayor in his State of the City address this year said affordable housing would be a focus area.

The Richmond plan reflects the ongoing issue of limited affordable housing units across the U.S.

In Dallas, an estimated 20,000 new homes are needed to meet growing demand. Officials there are considering a $1 billion capital bond program to finance construction.

Oregon lawmakers this month passed a sweeping $200 million housing and homeless funding package to address the issue there.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition in a report Friday said the issue is especially acute for renters who are looking to buy homes for the first time. The report found that rental costs spiked 22% nationally between 2021 and 2022 and “extremely low-income renters are facing a staggering shortage of affordable and available homes.”

The RVA Eviction Lab, which tracks housing trends, in a January report said eviction filings in Richmond increased 6% between the third and fourth quarter of 2022, the most recent period for which data is available.

The end of various COVID-related housing assistance has also resulted in additional financial pressure.

Richmond City Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, whose district houses the bulk of the city’s public housing projects and has been a proponent for affordable housing, said this resolution and funding is a much needed step in the right direction in order to address the crisis.

“I’m encouraged today. I’m encouraged that we will have affordable houses and we will preserve the inventory that we have,” Robertson said.

The resolution, which outlines in detail the city’s exact housing issues and the promise to address it, will go before City Council at its 6 p.m., April 10 meeting at City Hall. It is expected to pass.

“Today, we stand together to show some urgency on the issue. Yes, it will take funding. Yes, it will take us removing the check points, but more than anything, we must send a message to our partners at the state level, the federal level and in the private sector that we need their help today,” Stoney said.

Cities where rents have risen the most Rents have skyrocketed in recent months after increasing at fairly steady rates for years Rentals of all sizes saw similar rent increases comparing 2019 to now Nearly all states experienced rent increases Small and midsize metros where rents have risen the most 15. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN 14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 12. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 10. Fresno, CA 9. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 8. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 7. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 5. Jacksonville, FL 4. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 3. Salt Lake City, UT 2. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV 1. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA