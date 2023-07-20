City administrators, government officials and community members battled it out Wednesday morning in the normally near-empty gallery room at Main Street Station. The cause: the possible end of the city-appointed Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board.

The board, which has been in effect since 2004, is tasked with providing and overseeing local financial resources in order to address affordable housing needs in Richmond.

From its inception, the board has seen the trust fund grow from the thousands into the millions. Mayor Levar Stoney’s budget that the Richmond City Council passed this year provides a promised $10 million investment of bond revenue every year for the next five years.

But with more funding comes more oversight, which city administrators are hoping to achieve. To do so, City Hall wants to eliminate the board and establish a commission that would allow for more money and more partners.

Those in opposition argue that administrators are overstepping their bounds, which could lead to an imbalance of power, loss of control of funds and elimination of public input.

“So, now we are at a crossroad,” said Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, sixth district representative and supervisory board chair. “We’ve got a dedicated source of revenue in the budget to be balanced over the next five years set aside to the Affordable Housing Trust Fun that has limited power.”

A big crowd on hand for contentious hearing

As the trust fund board sat down for its quarterly meeting, chairs were carried in by workers in order to accommodate a large number of people, including members of the local faith-based organization Richmonders Involved to Strengthen Communities.

RISC board member Ralph Hodge, who spoke during the public comment period, said the organization is vehemently against the dissolution of the board as well as the trust fund.

“So we come here today to make sure we fight to maintain the point of trust and try to maintain your supervisory role over those public dollars in place to maintain people at the lowest income levels,” Hodge said. “We think that (dissolution) will be devastating to the community, especially the community oversight that this has appointed like this, if you’re not careful, it is likely to become a slush fund.”

Hodge said it has been a community-led fight to see funds allocated to the trust fund, which guarantees a third of the funds go toward projects serving households at the 30% annual median income or below. That is the criteria to determine affordable housing needs set by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development.

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Economic and Community Development Sharon Ebert said the administration is increasing its reach and planning to grow funding with non-profit organizations — like Local Initiatives Support Corporation — and through state and federal funding.

“We’ve been working with various different models. We haven’t solidified the scope of work yet, but we’re close,” Ebert said. “(LISC) has agreed on principle, to use their resources as well as to reach out to both the private sector and the non-profit community foundations to see if they can bring in additional funding to leverage our $10 million.”

Decision made to

draft ordinance

For Robertson, who has sat on the board since its creation, the decision to dissolve it is a slippery slope that boils down to the delegations of power between the city council and City Hall.

Word on the street is that the mayor’s administration is trying to end the affordable housing trust fund. That’s funny, they want to end now after Council put in 10 million. What is the agenda here folks. @CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12 @RTDNEWS how can they sunset a city ordinance? — r hodge (@pastorhodge) July 16, 2023

Ultimately, as the board was created by a council ordinance, the power to appoint members and allocate funds sits with the board. While the administration is responsible for the funding and can make recommendations, it cannot decide where these funds go.

In order for the board as well as the trust fund to dissolve, a city council vote would be required.

“If the administration is moving forward with their plan and who they have partnered with, and what they’re priorities are and so forth, they are ignoring the fact that those funds are in this trust fund and they do not have the authority to make those kinds of decisions,” Robertson said.

While Robertson said she does not want to lose out on any outside dollars to help alleviate the problem, it is crucial that, regardless of the decision made, there is a balance between the city administration and the city council moving forward.

City Director of Housing and Community Development Sherrill Hampton said the goal would be to sunset the board and the trust and fold it into the proposed housing commission. As a result, the current board would serve on the commission and would help oversee policy.

Robertson said this option could prove to be more time consuming, less efficient and could lead to one district receiving more funds over the other.

Currently, the board is able to vote to allocate the funds directly, since the board serves as an extension of council. The proposed housing commission would rest in the hands of City Hall, which does not have to power to allocate the funds it distributes.

So while it would take over receiving requests, it could only make recommendations as to where the funds would go, which would send all potential projects before City Council.

This would result in longer meetings with more discussions that could lead to projects being built later rather than sooner — a fact that ultimately led to the creation of the supervisory board years prior. Additionally, councilmembers may show favoritism for development projects in their district, Robertson said.

Likewise, some RISC members fear that if the fund and the board absolved, there is no guarantee that the administration would fold them into the commission or maintain the same protections that are currently in place.

With numerous questions lingering, the board voted Wednesday to draft a resolution to create a task force that would determine next steps and which options will work best for the city. They are set to present a recommendation to city council in the upcoming months.

Until then, the board will continue to oversee funds and move forward with ongoing projects.

