The fate of two historic Black cemeteries remains unknown following the collapse of the Enrichmond Foundation and the loss of tens of thousands of dollars the organization had been holding.

Nearly eight months later, the city of Richmond is looking at options on how to preserve the East End and Evergreen cemeteries — two legendary sites comprised of 76 acres that serve as the final resting place for hundreds of formerly enslaved and free people.

At a Wednesday committee meeting, councilmembers were slated to make a decision on whether the city would reclaim the two sites but, following a move for a continuance, the decision will now be postponed for another 60 days.

According to council member and committee chair Katherine Jordan, the council needs more time to decide what to do, and to determine best practices moving forward.

“The paper [resolution] just needs a little bit more time. We are working diligently as a city to support all of our groups that have been affected,” Jordan said. “There’s a lot behind the scenes that continues to be addressed and worked on.”

The resolution, if approved, will see the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities create a plan to acquire the two cemeteries and prepare next steps.

Friends of East End, a nonprofit founded in 2013 to clean up and care for the cemetery, endorsed the resolution after being forced off of the site previously by the Enrichmond Foundation.

According to a statement released by the organization, members have continually pushed for and supported public ownership of the cemeteries, which would allow for more and better community input.

“We have long urged the city and other levels of government to support community-led efforts to save East End and Evergreen. We have also said that public ownership, with robust citizen representation in planning and governance, is the most sustainable, long-term solution to problems inherent in clearing and preserving these complex, fragile burial grounds,” the release stated.

In July, members of the Enrichmond Foundation voted to dissolve the nonprofit after longtime executive director John Sydnor left the group.

The foundation, founded in 1990 as an umbrella organization for at least 85 area community groups, purchased and took control of the cemeteries in 2019. But questions regarding care for the cemeteries quickly arose, as upkeep was not maintained.

Thousands of dollars are still unaccounted for following the foundation’s collapse.

The resolution will come back to the April governmental operations standing committee before making its way for a final city council vote.

Memorial Day at East End Cemetery: To commemorate Memorial Day, Eddie Baird of Henrico County placed flags Thursday at the gravesite of a veteran at East End Cemetery. Baird volunteers his time to clean up the historically black cemetery, and enlisted fellow members of the Cardinal Gibbons Assembly of the Knights of Columbus to help clear the overgrown gravesites of veterans, many from World War I and World War II. The group placed flags on 25 gravesites.