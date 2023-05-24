As a result of a city code enacted nearly a century ago, the city of Richmond has lost out on millions of revenue as one of the only localities in the state that does not collect transient lodging taxes on short-term rentals.

However, Richmond City Council is taking steps to reverse this policy after unanimously voting to repeal and amend city code in order to begin collecting taxes on short-term rentals.

While the term “short-term rentals” refers to any dwelling offered up by residents for short-term use, it primarily affects Airbnbs and listings on other online rental platforms.

Airbnb is an online platform that serves as the middleman between people willing to rent out their homes or spare rooms and people looking for alternatives to hotels.

Prior to the vote, the city was operating under a 75-year-old city code ordinance that outlined transient occupancy tax collection and who had to pay it. According to code, hotels — which, by the legal definition, have ten or more rooms — are the only entities to which the tax applied.

With no short-term rentals in the city listed with more than ten rooms, the city was ultimately missing out on tax revenue.

According to Vincent Fillici, the Regional Policy Manager with Airbnb, the company has been working closely with the city in an effort to update the tax code and begin bringing in revenue to the city in order to ensure everyone is paying what Fillici says is their fair share.

“Through this collaboration, we are working to modernize the tax system, promote fairness and boost economic prosperity for the city of Richmond and its local businesses,” Fillici stated in an email. “We stand ready to begin collecting and remitting transient occupancy taxes to the city when the new law is enacted.”

The city’s current transient lodging rate is 8%. So if someone rents a room for the week for an average $85 a night for a total of $595, the city is currently missing out on $47.60. By imposing the new tax, the city estimates it will collect an additional $3 million each year.

Following the 1998 state-enacted agreement between the city and its adjoining localities, all of the city’s transient lodging taxes go toward the Greater Richmond Convention Center. As a result, all of the additional funds collected will go toward the center, and not toward the city’s general funds.

In a previous finance committee meeting, second district council member Katherine Jordan said that the city is not directly losing out on tax revenue as transient occupancy tax is allocated toward the convention center.

“The funds generated through this will go to the convention center. They do not come back to the city’s general fund,” Jordan said. “I think that’s a misconception that the city is missing out on all this revenue.”

The Greater Richmond Convention Center is the largest exhibition and meeting facility in the state with two hotels to accommodate various visitors coming to the region.

Airbnb, along with similar online platforms, collect the tax on behalf of the renters and it is charged when renters pay for the room. The company then sends the funds to the city.

Following Monday night’s vote, the city will begin collecting taxes on short-term rentals.