In preparation for the early voting period for the Nov. 7 general election, Chesterfield County is informing the public about its election process.

For the first time, the county’s General Registrar’s Office and Electoral Board hosted voting informational sessions, giving residents the opportunity to learn and ask about such topics as voting security and accuracy, election cycles and the post-election process.

“The purpose is to help people understand how much is entailed in the election process,” said Missy Vera, Chesterfield’s general registrar and director of elections. “It’s not just one day of voting, it is 45 days of early voting, and before those 45 days, it’s preparing absentee ballots to be mailed.”

For absentee voting, registered voters can send their ballots by mail or place them in a designated drop box. For early voting, residents from any district can visit the registrar’s office or one of the five satellite locations to submit their ballot in a machine. On Election Day, voters will have to go to their assigned precinct to cast their ballots.

Following this year’s passage of House Bill 1948 by the General Assembly, witness signatures are no longer required for absentee ballots. Voters are now required to provide the last four digits of their Social Security number and their birth year.

Wednesday’s informational sessions at the Central Library gave the county a chance to explain the voting technology used during elections.

During the early voting period, KNOWiNK and Ballot on Demand machines are used to verify that each voter receives the appropriate ballot. The DS450 machine tabulates 72 ballots per minute, which helps the county process up to 15,000 absentee ballots.

Other tools used include the DS200, another high-speed ballot processor, and ExpressVote, an ADA-compliant ballot marking device that includes a touch screen, enlarged text and a headphone jack for people who need to hear the candidates’ names.

The equipment is secured in cages at their respective sites and contains safeguards and encryption to avoid potential ballot manipulation.

Richmond Public Works issues statement about worker killed by falling tree A tree struck and killed a Richmond city employee Thursday morning at Libby Hill Park.

“Security is front and center for the Electoral Board,” said Rick Michael, vice chair of the board. “Every meeting we have, we go into closed sessions to discuss security issues.”

With segments of people locally and nationally expressing mistrust in the election process in recent years, Chesterfield held the voting sessions to address questions and complaints.

State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who lost her seat in a June primary, has questioned the integrity of Virginia’s elections and has backed former President Donald Trump’s debunked claims of election fraud. In February 2022, the Virginia Senate rejected a proposal by Chase to spend $70 million in state funds on a “forensic audit” of the 2020 presidential election in Virginia, in which Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump by 10 percentage points.

“There’s a lot of conspiracy theories floating out there,” said Traci Franssen, who is running for the Matoaca District seat on the Chesterfield School Board. “I think having this session was really important to put information out there. We have Republicans and Democrats on our Electoral Board, and they’re both standing up there saying our elections are secure in Chesterfield.”

In addition to security measures, Chesterfield officials emphasized that chain of custody procedures are in place to ensure ballot accuracy. No votes, including absentee and early votes, are counted until the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The Electoral Board’s canvass system verifies the election results and resolves discrepancies, which takes about a week.

According to the Electoral Board, each political party in Chesterfield, as well as independent candidates, is allowed to send representatives to observe voting machine testing and election certification.

“We hope to cultivate public trust in Chesterfield County and the way we run our elections, because there really are checks and balances,” Vera said. “Our staff, our board and our officers of election are all out there doing what they can to ensure that everybody’s vote counts.”

From Sept. 22 to Nov. 4, Chesterfield residents from any district can vote in-person Monday through Friday at the registrar’s office at 9848 Lori Road, as well as the Saturdays of Oct. 28 and Nov. 4. All early voting at the registrar’s office will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chesterfield early voters can also head to the following satellite locations Oct. 23 through Nov. 4:

Clover Hill Library – 6701 Deer Run Drive

Ettrick-Matoaca Library – 4501 River Road

LaPrade Library – 9000 Hull Street Road

Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.

North Courthouse Road Library – 325 Courthouse Road

The libraries will be open for early voters from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.

From the Archives: The opening of Cloverleaf Mall Cloverleaf Mall Cloverleaf Mall Cloverleaf Mall Cloverleaf Mall Cloverleaf Mall Cloverleaf Mall Cloverleaf Mall Cloverleaf Mall Cloverleaf Mall