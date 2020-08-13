Amid COVID, Virginia Lottery says it brought in $595 million in profit in FY20

Lottery sales and profits were down from the previous year, which was the highest on record in part because of a $1.5 billion Mega jackpot in October 2018.

Compared with 2019, sales were down by $145 million in fiscal year 2020 and profits were $45 million below the previous year.

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, was one of the sponsors of legislation to ban skill games because of their effect on lottery profits and K-12 funding, but he had mixed feelings about the financial results.

"It is encouraging only from" a "K-12 educational funding stream," Norment said in a text message on Thursday. "From a societal perspective not so positive, as more citizens home bound and many under financial stress (are) looking for that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow."

"Wait until casinos and sports betting embrace VA," he texted. "Gaming revenues will be a significant line item in the revenue budget."

The lottery had estimated that competition from thousands of unregulated and untaxed electronic skill games - which resemble slot machines but purport to operate on skill rather than chance - would reduce profits by $40 million a year.