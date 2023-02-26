From purchasing energy-efficient appliances to recycling to meatless Mondays, the average person typically measures his or her environmental consciousness by their day-to-day decisions.

But an individual’s carbon footprint may be dependent on factors outside of their control, according to a study issued by the University of Berkeley.

While making individual eco-friendly decisions help, things like neighborhood density and access to public transportation play a larger part in determining an individual’s overall household carbon emissions.

The CoolClimate Network, a program initiated by the university, looked at 37 primary drivers of carbon dioxide emissions to create a national database in order to pinpoint an individual’s average overall carbon footprint by ZIP code.

How does Richmond weigh in?

For Richmond, the results are similar to most cities – more densely populated areas near the city center give off less carbon emissions to those living in the suburbs. The farther from the city center, the more emissions are released, according to the study.

Richmonders who live in the Fan, Downtown, Shockoe Bottom, Church Hill or parts of the Museum District – ZIP codes 23220, 23219 and 23223 – have the best record when it comes to lower carbon emissions, with an average 32.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide released per household per year.

With the national average resting at 48 metric tons of carbon dioxide per household, these neighborhoods are well below the average. They are also the most densely populated with the greatest access to public transportation.

As folks travel out of the city center to less dense areas, the average emissions increase by nearly 28%. For folks living in the South Side, Scott’s Addition and North Side – ZIP codes 23224, 23225, 23221, 23230, 23227 and 23222 – the average household produces 41.7 metric tons of carbon emissions each year.

Likewise, at the city’s farthest boundaries, the average carbon emissions increases significantly with an average of 51.4 metric tons of carbon emissions each year.

For reference, one metric ton is equivalent to driving 23,000 miles in the average car. So, for one family living in the 23235 ZIP code, where the city’s most emissions occur, their average yearly emissions is equal to driving to Berkeley, California, and back 215 times.

Why are densely populated areas more environmentally friendly?

In Richmond, and across the country, denser neighborhoods close to city centers tend to give off fewer planet-warming emissions than those living in the suburban neighborhoods.

It appears that the farther out from the city center, the homes get bigger and residents have longer commutes – two contributing factors that dominate the amount of greenhouse gasses emitted into the air.

Likewise, in the city center, houses are smaller and there is better access to public transportation. Commutes are smaller, allowing for bike lanes and other more environmentally friendly forms of transportation.

According to researchers Christopher Jones and Daniel Kammen, who published the study, U.S. suburbs account for half of all the country’s household greenhouse gas emissions even though they house less than half the population.

While these factors play a large part in the number of emissions, the issue is also linked to household income. The average household income tends to trend higher in the suburban areas. More people purchasing appliances, cars and eelectronics results in a larger carbon footprint.

According to U.S. census data, some of Richmond’s wealthiest neighborhoods put off the highest number of carbon emissions.

The future of emissions in the city

As the city faces record-breaking temperatures and other ecological impacts, climate scientists push for lower carbon emissions to push back against harmful greenhouse gasses.

With the City Council’s recent adoption of the 571-page RVAGreen 2050 strategic sustainability plan, the city is taking steps in the right direction to lessen emissions and fully eliminate them by 2050.

But with different carbon emissions levels for different areas of the city, different approaches will need to take place to fully eliminate those emissions.

The plan is multifaceted with multiple government agencies and community leaders at work to implement the plan and address the largest contributors.

According to Laura Thomas, the city’s director of the Office of Sustainability, the city’s biggest contributors to carbon emissions include building energy usage, which makes up 66% of the total amount, and transportation, which accounts for 31%.

“So, you think about everything that goes into maintaining our buildings and running them from our HVAC to our electricity to our water to do our clothes in our homes,” Thomas said. “Every aspect of energy consumption is related to how we operate those businesses, retail spaces, industries or private homes.”

With building energy usage topping the carbon emission totals charts, the city plans to offer incentives to contractors and homeowners alike to switch to more fuel-efficient, energy-saving machines.

Additionally, by increasing access to public transportation, folks will have the option to significantly lower their carbon footprint. In the upcoming years, residents should anticipate better access across the city as well as the implementation of electric vehicles with the city’s plan to reduce the use of single passenger vehicles.

As the city rolls out its sustainability plan, Thomas said people should expect to see lower emissions, cleaner air and better urban development.

“So, in general, we know that in a densely populated area, not only are your emissions lower, but so is the overall taxpayer burden," Thomas said, "because it costs less to have the same infrastructure serving a higher number of community members and it reduces the long-term cost of upkeep.”

One-third of food produced in the US goes to waste—here's how that impacts the environment How food waste impacts the environment Most food is wasted when it reaches consumers The annual environmental footprint of food loss and waste per person adds up 90% of food wasted in the supply chain is edible The US far outpaces other countries when it comes to food waste Fruits and vegetables make up the largest share of food loss and waste globally