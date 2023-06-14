Richmond city officials are rethinking a proposed exotic animal ban after numerous people came forward to denounce the ordinance — primarily, falcon enthusiasts.

Presently, the planned ordinance, as written, would make it illegal to sell, possess, purchase and own specific wild species.

This includes any primates, possums, skunks, wolves, coyotes, squirrels, foxes, leopards, panthers, lynxes, caracals, bobcats, lions, tigers, bears venomous or poisonous reptiles or any member of the crocodilian family.

Gene Stevens, president of the Virginia Falconer’s Association, who voiced his concerns during the public comment period of the Monday Richmond City Council meeting, said the confusing wording of the ordinance would result in a blanket ban on many of the city’s falconers and their hobby, which has deep historical and cultural ties to the region and across the globe.

“We believe it is irresponsible to ask you to pass such an ordinance that would immediately impact at least two current federally-licensed falconers,” Stevens said. “And, puts at risk any future falconer who would need or want to move to the city.”

While the ordinance does offer some exceptions to the ban — including an exception for certain animals that are born and held in captivity “that have never known the wild,” such as chinchillas, hedgehogs, hamsters, guinea pigs, rats, mice, imported birds, non-venomous reptiles and amphibians as well as fish — it does not exclude animals that have been caught in the wild but ultimately are intended for release.

Young falconer Eden Elmore, who was one of over a dozen who spoke in opposition, said that she has undergone the difficult task of applying for state permitting, passed a test and is ready to move forward in the next step of her falconry apprenticeship: obtaining a bird.

If passed, this ordinance would prevent her from doing just that, effectively ending her apprenticeship and falconry career, as state regulations require falconers to own a bird for two years.

“I have checked all the boxes: secured a sponsor, constructed an enclosure, taken the test, gotten my permit, but if this ordinance passes as it is currently written, I will not be able to pursue my lifelong passion and maintain a bird,” Elmore said.

Others came forward to share their concerns. They included members from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, who are typically in charge of regulating falconry permitting.

Stevens said this is not the first time the association has had to get involved with local governments. When Loudon and Fairfax counties attempted to ban wild and exotic animals including falcons and other native birds, the association reached out and saw success.

In order to ensure falconry can continue, Stevens said, the city can include a sentence that ensures that falcons that are “properly licensed by the federal government or the Commonwealth of Virginia” or through a permitting agency are not impacted by the ban.

Stevens said the association reached out to Mayor Levar Stoney’s office a week prior to the meeting. The office did not respond.

Previously, the city council added an amendment to the ordinance that would allow venomous or poisonous reptiles or amphibian owners to keep their pets as long as they met certain requirements and applied for a permit.

After hearing from concerned residents, second district councilmember Katherine Jordan campaigned to continue the ordinance to the next meeting in order to add language that allows for the inclusion of falconers.

Steens said this is a good sign that their concerns will be addressed.

The effort to ban certain animals in the city comes following a plea from Richmond Animal Control and Care Director Christie Peters, who pushed for the adoption of the ordinance after reviewing the city’s current animal-related municipal code.

As a result, Peters said, the department needs a protocol in place in order to ensure the safety of both staff and community.

Zoos, animal exhibitions, circuses, wildlife rehabilitators and veterinary clinics will be excluded from the ban. State and federal wildlife management agencies will also be excluded.

If a resident is caught within city limits in possession of one of the listed animals, the resident will be charged with a class 3 misdemeanor, which carries a fine up to $500 in the event of conviction.

“I implore you to help preserve this fading art — a cultural heritage of America passed down from old war veterans to young queer individuals like me by taking the time to amend or reject this ordinance,” Eden said in a final plea for change.

Richmond City Council will hear the ordinance at its next regular meeting, at 6 p.m., Monday, June 26 as a part of its consent agenda. It will hold another public hearing prior to making a final vote.

