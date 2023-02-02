The state Board of Education on Thursday voted 5-3 to move forward on a version of the state’s K-12 history standards developed under Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration, after four hours of public comment with nearly every person opposing the document.

Teachers, historians and parents criticized the draft document, which when finalized will guide the teaching of history and social sciences for seven years, for what many characterized as an undermining of the histories of people of color.

The vote on Thursday represents the first step in moving forward on the public comment process, and board members will be able to make revisions to the 68-page document at an April meeting.

Despite several attempts at compromise by board member Anne Holton, who served as Virginia’s secretary of education under Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe from 2014 to 2016, the five Youngkin-appointed members did not agree on any of her proposed amendments, including one to strike the document’s politically charged introduction.

“To an audience as inclusive as our Virginia is, you cannot reference the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution as ‘remarkable documents’ without also acknowledging that they (are) fundamental in enshrining slavery, and limiting the protections that they provided only to white property-owning men,” Holton said.

The state Board of Education has faced a tumultuous path over the past six months regarding the history standards, after a surprise rewrite of the document by the Youngkin administration.

The board had been set to vote in August on a draft document that was developed over the course of nearly two years with input from hundreds. But last year, the Virginia Department of Education, led by state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, a Youngkin appointee, disregarded that document despite a statement from a VDOE official who said the department did not anticipate making significant changes. The replacement Youngkin document was a complete rewrite that was produced over the course of a few months in a secretive process.

The board in November rejected that version, which had caused a public uproar largely due to a reframing of race relations.

Youngkin acknowledged “omissions and mistakes” in that draft, and Balow apologized for that draft’s description of Native Americans as “America’s first immigrants.” After public backlash for what critics called a “whitewashing of history,” the administration released a new draft in January.

The administration fixed some errors and omissions in the latest document, but several organizations remain in firm opposition to the document, including the Virginia NAACP, the American Historical Association and the Virginia Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus.

Michelle Thomas, who spoke during the public comment period during Thursday’s meeting, called the VDOE’s proposed standards “the new Massive Resistance,” a reference to the 1956 policy intended to block the desegregation of public schools mandated by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This new Massive Resistance fights against (standards) that would put African American history, indigenous peoples history ... AAPI history on equal footing with European history,” Thomas said. “I'm asking you in Black History Month to do the right thing, not just for Black people, but for all citizens.”

The board will host public hearings across the commonwealth from March 13-21 and, in March, VDOE staff will review public comments to incorporate warranted edits. The board intends to adopt a final version of the document in April.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated.)

