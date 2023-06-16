By the start of 1966, the nation was sending another round of young men to Vietnam, Richmond was setting into motion its plans to welcome baseball back to the city and in the surrounding counties, a new battlefield was taking root in the classrooms and at home.

As Hanover County’s leading generals, its school board, sat at the table, outlining their plans, their strategies were clear: eradicate “immorality” and keep children away from “seductive and suggestive pieces of literature.”

In its first act of rebellion, a decree was issued by way of an ordinance resulting in the ban of several books from its schools’ library.

From small, Southern towns to the big epicenters of the country, it was a shot heard around the country. A single decision set into motion years of discussion and sent numerous dockets before the Virginia State Board of Education.

While the ban list consisted of some of America’s most-loved and popular novels like George Orwell’s “1984,” John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath” and J.D. Salinger’s “Catcher in the Rye,” as well as non-fiction book titled “The Great Dismal Swamp” in which the author compared the swamp to an “alluring and seductive woman,” it was Pulitzer-Prize winner Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” that proved to be the most controversial.

The decision to ban the book initially came as a request from board member W.C. Bosher, of the Cold Harbor district, after his son brought the book home from Lee-Davis High School as a part of his supplemental reading for his eleventh-grade English class.

After reviewing it, Bosher said it was “suggestive.”

The novel is a coming-of-age story between two siblings amid a tumultuous rape trial in which their father, a white lawyer in a small, Alabama town attempts to obtain justice for his client, a Black man. Its overarching themes bring to light both the blatant and internalized effects of systemic racism especially, in the South.

According to Bosher, this launched his interest in examining what other books were being taught in the classroom. After “extensive research,” Bosher crafted a list that he classified as “immoral literature.”

Bosher labeled “1984,” a novel about a post-World War II dystopian, totalitarian society, in which many aspects of life including mass media are controlled and regulated, as “seductive.”

At the time, the State Board of Education maintained an aid list that included various novels which public schools could use as material. While it was not a mandated list, it served as a guide for teachers to utilize.

In order to make it on the list, publishers had to submit novels to the state for consideration. As the list was updated, older, classic books often slipped through as they were perceived as given choices for the list.

Bosher, along with his board members who agreed with the ban, used this to their advantage as they pushed to remove any books that were not on the state aid list from their schools. This included “The Grapes of Wrath” and “Catcher in the Rye.” Books that the board did not agree with that were on the state list were subsequently tacked into that list upon the final vote.

“We are not censoring any books,” Hanover School Board Chairman B.W. Sadler said in the Thursday, Jan. 6, 1966 edition of the Times-Dispatch. “We are saying in this instance since the State Department of Education does have a library committee to review those books that are submitted to them, we would make a mockery of the committee, if we disregard their disapproval of books.”

In the months following the decision, not unlike the counterculture protests the nation faced, hundreds launched their anti-ban campaigns calling for the book’s reinstatement.

From Lee’s home state of Alabama to Virginia high schools across the state to the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s own copy desk, the Hanover School Board, coined by some “perpetrators of Nazism” faced an onslaught of outcry.

Newspapers across Alabama continually printed coverage of the school board’s decision to ban “Ms. Harper Lee’s masterful novel that “has been hailed in the South, the nation and the world as a tender and loving treatment of a Deep South community,” one reporter with the Alabama Journal wrote.

When Lee received word of the ban at her home in Monroeville, Alabama, she wasted no time crafting her own response to the board.

In a letter she mailed to the board and sent to the Times-Dispatch for publication, Lee questions all of the board members' ability to read, calling for them to take another look at her novel as there are few words with more than two syllables.

“To hear that the novel is “immoral” has made me count the years between now and 1984, for I have yet to come across a better example of doublethink,” Lee wrote. “I feel, however, that the problem is one of illiteracy, not Marxism.”

In closing, Lee included a check to the Beadle Bumble Fund to enroll any board member into any first-grade class of their choice.

The Beadle Bumble Fund, named after a character in Charles Dickens’s “Oliver Twist,” was established in 1959 by Richmond News Leader editor James J. Kilpatrick to reimburse victims of “legal stupidities” which were often a result of “bureaucratic inflexibility.”

The fund’s first recipient was a Richmond resident who was fined $25 for climbing over the hood of a car of an off-duty policeman that was blocking the crosswalk.

Following the book ban, Kilpatrick, who referred to the event as “an asinine performance” used some of the funds to purchase and mail copies of the book to the first 50 Lee-Davis High School students who wrote in requesting one.

“Whenever the fund supports what it considers a deserving cause, the modest kitty is quickly replenished,” Kilpatrick said. “From the tone of the fund’s mail, it appears that some people find it a welcome outlet for a bit of armchair anarchy.”

The Times-Dispatch’s editorial section quickly filled as folks from across the city and county lines wrote in to express their concerns with the ban calling into question the motives of the school board.

“Anyone who agrees with the Hanover County School Board’s action against Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” should have all four corners of his head examined,” Winchester High School eleventh grader Scott Pierce wrote in a letter to the editor published in the Thursday, Jan. 13, 1966, edition of the Times-Dispatch.

“If a school board thinks that it can preserve the clean, wholesome minds of high school students through the removal of certain books from a reading list, maybe they should put their narrow-minded heads together and put books fit for first-graders on the list,” Pierce added.

While the school board maintained its argument that it did not want its students consuming literature that had “sexual undertones,” “suggestive content” and promoted “communism,” others questioned their motives.

By 1966, the country, now two years past the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, had begun the process of desegregation. While it was slow moving in Richmond, with city schools not fully integrating until 1970, businesses had already changed its policies.

The inevitable, impending implementation of integration loomed over Hanover County, which is one of many counties in the state with deep-seated ties to slavery, placed a strain on its school board that fought to keep its schools segregated.

Hanover County was the last counties to fully integrate, after facing litigation on behalf of the state if it did not comply.

If it were to allow novels, like “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which directly calls into question the treatment of Black Americans in the South, it could sway public opinion.

At least that was the opinion of Ferrum College student Bobby Irby who wrote into the Times-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 1966.

“‘To Kill a Mockingbird” is a perfect example of the situations in life seen by the United States and its people,” Irby stated. “If Hanover County thinks this novel is so immoral, let me ask them a couple of questions: Why haven’t they banned the Bible? The Bible probably has more immoral acts than (the novel) has pages.”

As the controversy continued, hundreds became regular attendees at the school board’s meetings calling into question the board’s decision. Ultimately, Sadler placed the blame on the press claiming newspapers and their reporters “distorted what we were trying to do.”

During a board meeting, Sadler suggested the board require reporters to submit their notes for approval before leaving the board meetings. In April of the same year, Sadler resigned from the board.

Like most things, the board’s decision to ban “To Kill a Mockingbird” ultimately, had the opposite effect. Local bookstores reported a drastic uptick in sales for the novel. One store claimed that it kept two copies and was lucky to sell one each month. Following the ban, it made sure to keep at least a dozen copies on hand.

In a special column written for the Times-Dispatch titled ‘Controversial Book Enjoyed by Students Who’ve Read Novel,’ reporter Frances Jones chronicled students' thoughts and opinions on the book with many claiming they read it in order “to see what the fuss was all about.”

“This seemed to be the motive behind the rush to read it, plus a desire to do so simply because it was, in a sense, ‘forbidden fruit,’” Jones stated. “It will take much more than the banning of one book to protect teenagers from things they can read in newspapers, hear on the radio and see on television.”