City says it's planning casino revenue will be the childcare jackpot

If the proposed south Richmond casino and entertainment complex project is approved in November, an initial $26 million of the projected $30 million annual local gaming tax revenue will go toward affordable and accessible childcare as early as fall 2024, city officials said.

The announcement for the plan came from Mayor Levar Stoney and other city and school officials early Tuesday morning at the T.B. Community Center in the city’s South Side.

“We know that Richmond families are currently struggling to access early childhood care and education,” Stoney said, addressing the small crowd on the recently cleaned playground. “Frankly, tuition is too expensive.”

According to the 2023 Kids Count Databook, an annual childcare statistics report, the average cost for center-based care in Virginia is $11,579 and the average cost for in-home care is $8,843. Some families reported costs as high as $20,000.

Additionally, with limited availability, some parents experience long waitlists where they remain until spots open up. As federal funding streams dry up, the state is set to face numerous childcare center closures further exacerbating the problem.

As a result, Stoney said, the planned revenue promised to the city on behalf of the casino will go toward alleviating the problem and increasing availability in the city — mainly to families in lower income brackets.

Some of the funding will go toward building new childcare and education centers at existing city community centers, which is projected to create 100 additional spots.

Nearly half of the proposed $19 million will be dedicated to various Parks and Recreation projects across the city.

Roughly $5 million will be put into a newly established Childcare and Education Trust Fund, which would allow the city to offer programs for residents to receive access to childcare.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said the proposed funding wll be crucial to continuing the city’s efforts of improving students’ reading, writing and overall test scores as well as addressing at-home needs.

“I can’t think of a better investment that we can make in our young people in their learning from birth to five,” Kamras said.

The proposed funding is contingent on whether or not the casino project is approved during the second referendum vote in November.

In 2020, Richmond voters shut down the prospect of a $562 million South Side casino by a 51% to 49% vote. Now, three years later, Urban One and Churchill Downs are teaming up to try again with a newly developed project plan that includes a new name, identity and amenities.

The project, now called Richmond Grand Resort and Casino, if constructed, will include a 250-room luxury hotel, a fitness center, outdoor pools, a spa, a 55-acre park, a gaming floor, a 3,000-seat concert venue, various restaurants, breweries and a high-tech film and audio production facility.

The group has promised to donate $16 million over 10 years, invest $325,000 annually in equitable transit and increase tourism to the region.

While the City Council initially signed off on a second referendum with an 8-1 vote in June, city officials were uncertain as to whether the project vote would come to fruition.

In July, Richmond City Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant signed off on the casino only to suspend his ruling a few weeks later when the Richmond Lodge No. 1 of the Good Lions Inc., represented by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, challenged the ruling, effectively stopping the project.

The non-stock organization, which hosts biweekly events at Pop’s Bingo World, alleged that the city improperly awarded a contract without undergoing a public bid.

After reviewing the claim, Marchant ruled against the organization and brought the project back into action.

And following a six-month budget standoff in the General Assembly, budget negotiators announced they had a deal. As it stands, the current budget does not include language that would bar the city from holding a second vote.

The casino proposal has faced opposition from various groups, including the Richmond Anti-Corruption League, which is led by Victoria Cobb, president of the socially conservative Family Foundation of Virginia.

“We’re disappointed the people of Richmond are being forced to reiterate their desire to keep their community free from the destruction that comes in when a casino sets up shop,” she said in a statement last week.

Election Day is Nov. 7. Early voting starts Sept. 22.