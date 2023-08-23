10-12-1946 (cutline): Billboard Appeals For Chapter Vote--This is one of the 16 bill board advertisements placed by the Richmond Citizens Association in widely scattered parts of the city to urge an affirmative vote in the November 5 referendum election a study of the city government. Hugh Thompson, executive secretary of the association, pointed out today that the voter will actually vote "For" instead of "Yes" on the question of having a commission study the city charter. Mr. Thompson said the bullboard ads were prepared before it was learned that the wording to appear on the ballot will be "For" or "Against."