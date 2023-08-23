The possibility of a casino being built in Richmond’s Southside will move ahead despite allegations that the city improperly awarded a contract without undergoing a public bid.

Weeks prior, the judge temporarily suspended his decision to put the casino referendum on the November ballot, effectively stopping the referendum ruling from becoming final earlier this month.

With its ruling, the judge also set a deadline for the city and Good Lions to submit legal briefings on the organization’s standing to intervene in the referendum decision.

“I am pleased to see Judge Merchant rule in favor of the City of Richmond," Mayor Levar Stoney stated in a release. "On top of adding to Richmond's record development and growth, this project will change the economic trajectory of Southside."

Good Lions is a non-stock corporation that operates out of Pop’s Bingo World hosting events twice a week. Despite its name, it is not affiliated with the Lions Club International or its local chapters in the region.

The organization is represented by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, and an associate with his Fairfax City law firm. Petersen requested the court reconsider its earlier decision to allow the referendum and whether to permit ONE Casino + Resort to operate the facility.

The casino project first showed up on a ballot in Nov. 2020 and was narrowly rejected with 51% of voters voting against placing a casino in Southside.

However, Richmond residents learned they could have a second chance to weigh in on the proposed $562 million casino and resort when the city council voted 8-1 vote in June.

The new casino plan, outlined in a 197-page ordinance, varies little from the initial proposal in terms of location and operation. If the casino gets final approval, the city will receive a one-time, upfront payment of $25 million.

The project has faced controversy with the city split on whether it will support the project. Those in favor argue it will bring jobs, revenue and development to a part of the city that does not typically see economic growth.

A city-funded study found that the casino resort will result in an estimated $30 million in general fund revenue and create 1,300 jobs.

Those against the project cite that casinos are predatory and prey on poorer communities.

According to U.S. Census data, the average median income per household in the proposed location, at the intersection of Walmsley Boulevard and Trenton Avenue, is below $25,000.

Following the city’s initial opposition vote state Sen. Joe Morrisey, D-Richmond, and Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, fought through the state budget to prevent the city from hosting a second vote until Petersburg could be considered.

In June 2022, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a two-year budget that effectively gave Petersburg more time to consider whether it wanted a casino with the inclusion of a provision that forbade localities that held a failed casino referendum from trying again.

Barring any other legal stops, the referendum is set to be on the November ballot.

Recognize Broad Street from these Times-Dispatch archive photos?