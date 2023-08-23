“I am pleased to see Judge Merchant rule in favor of the City of Richmond," Mayor Levar Stoney stated in a release. "On top of adding to Richmond's record development and growth, this project will change the economic trajectory of Southside."
Good Lions is a non-stock corporation that operates out of Pop’s Bingo World hosting events twice a week. Despite its name, it is not affiliated with the Lions Club International or its local chapters in the region.
The organization is represented by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, and an associate with his Fairfax City law firm. Petersen requested the court reconsider its earlier decision to allow the referendum and whether to permit ONE Casino + Resort to operate the facility.
The casino project first showed up on a ballot in Nov. 2020 and was narrowly rejected with 51% of voters voting against placing a casino in Southside.
However, Richmond residents learned they could have a second chance to weigh in on the proposed $562 million casino and resort when the city council voted 8-1 vote in June.
The new casino plan, outlined in a 197-page ordinance, varies little from the initial proposal in terms of location and operation. If the casino gets final approval, the city will receive a one-time, upfront payment of $25 million.
The project has faced controversy with the city split on whether it will support the project. Those in favor argue it will bring jobs, revenue and development to a part of the city that does not typically see economic growth.
A city-funded study found that the casino resort will result in an estimated $30 million in general fund revenue and create 1,300 jobs.
Those against the project cite that casinos are predatory and prey on poorer communities.
According to U.S. Census data, the average median income per household in the proposed location, at the intersection of Walmsley Boulevard and Trenton Avenue, is below $25,000.
In June 2022, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a two-year budget that effectively gave Petersburg more time to consider whether it wanted a casino with the inclusion of a provision that forbade localities that held a failed casino referendum from trying again.
Barring any other legal stops, the referendum is set to be on the November ballot.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who has been a champion of the casino, further reiterated his support in a statement in which he noted the spot's potential as a destination resort and entertainment venue. "Richmond is experiencing record development and growth, and with the addition of a destination resort we will change the economic trajectory of South Side for years to come," Stoney said in the release.
A rendering shows the Urban One entertainment, dining and casino venue proposed for Richmond’s South Side. Voters in Richmond narrowly defeated the ballot initiative in 2021, but city officials, including Mayor Levar Stoney, remain committed to the project.