Near the front doors of the Hickory Hill Community Center, Ann Jurczyk wades on her knees through the newly-added flower bed, pulling up any weeds in her path.

For Jurczyk, the Virginia director of outreach and advocacy for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, her work in Richmond’s South Side has been a labor of love.

From planting trees to mass cleanups to building community gardens, the foundation, along with several local grassroots organizations, has worked to transform one of the least shaded areas of the city into a more accessible, healthier place to live.

While Jurczyk has been working through the foundation in the city for nearly 15 years, she said the past few years have been marked by more support from outside agencies and a larger sense of urgency.

A 2018 study conducted by the Science Museum of Virginia found that Richmond has numerous urban heat islands that drastically affect the communities within them. These areas primarily include Manchester, Scott’s Addition, Jackson Ward, Monroe Ward, the Diamond District and Richmond’s South Side. Many of these areas and neighborhoods previously were redlined, drastically impacting people of color and those living below the poverty line.

According to the study, at any given point, areas that lack adequate tree canopy with high concentrations of impervious surfaces — like parking lots and pavement — on average are 16 degrees warmer than their counterparts.

Residents of areas with hotter average temperatures have lower life expectancies as heat-related injuries run rampant. On average, locations with the highest temperatures report a 20-year difference in life expectancy, U.S. Census data reports.

Along with the creation of the city’s RVAGreen 2050 plan, in which the city strives to eliminate its carbon emissions, environmental efforts have begun to ramp up all across the city.

While Jurczyk has spent the better part of a decade tackling some of these issues, she said it would not be possible without the numerous community members and organizations who live in the neighborhood and strive to make it a better place to live for this generation and for those to come.

“We knew that we really needed that community engagement,” Jurczyk said. “We absolutely needed folks who live here and who understand the need.”

For Amy Wentz, every day is spent working in the community. While juggling a full-time job and children, she co-founded Southside ReLeaf: a community-based, volunteer-run organization committed to environmental justice in South Richmond.

According to Wentz, there are few accessible green spaces in the city. In Richmond’s South Side, it is especially difficult for residents to access a park. The Capital Region Land Conservancy reports that just 33% of the city’s population has access to a park within 10-minute walk.

So spots like Hickory Hill Community Center are crucial to providing necessary green spaces. With sports fields, a playground, a spot to grill and outdoor seating areas, it often serves as a haven for folks to gather — especially in the summer.

When the foundation received a grant, the two organizations collaborated to plant trees at the center. They created a plan, submitted it for approval and got to work.

“The communities that surround Hickory Hill understand its importance, and they wanted to focus on bringing some life back to it,” Wentz said. “We wanted to be able to have a space where families could watch games and be in the shade and have spaces to commune and just be able to enjoy the space.”

A year ago, the foundation, along with its partners, planted 100 trees in South Richmond. In the fall, they plan to plant more across the city. In the years to come, the trees will provide shade and lower heat-related injuries.

While it is making an impact, Wentz said her organization’s efforts are far from over. With the help of grants, they also plan to continue education programs.

The goal is to give folks in the community the knowledge to go forward and become tree stewards themselves. With access to more green spaces, Wentz is hopeful they will decrease gaps in life expectancy, she said.

While the city has seen some progress, there have been some setbacks. With each new development comes some level of deforestation, Parker Agelasto, former city council member and executive director of the Capital Region Land Conservancy, said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, from 2014 to 2018, the city lost 80 acres of tree cover. In order to ensure that the city continues to maintain its green spaces and reduce heat, air and water pollution, Agelasto said there needed to be some effort toward smart development and conservation.

Luckily, there are projects in the works to ensure the city protects its native wildlife. In South Richmond, along Warwick Road, sit several acres of protected land.

The plan is to turn that space into a large park with walking trails and places for folks to go and beat the heat.

“We need to start saying, ‘Hey, there’s a 10-acre forest over here. Let’s protect it. Let’s plant more trees,’” Agelasto said. “But let’s not create more places that we then have to respond to.”

