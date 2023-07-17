Chesterfield County has received $3.6 million in federal funding to improve road safety in the Meadowbrook neighborhood.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program. Funding from the RAISE program will address transportation needs throughout North Chesterfield. Meadowbrook is one of four projects in Virginia to receive the grant.

A primary focus of the project involves reconfiguring a nearly mile-long stretch of Hopkins Road — from Beulah Road to Meadowdale Boulevard — making up $360,000 of the total grant. The county will also develop the existing corridor to accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians.

The Richmond Regional Transportation Safety Plan of 2022 and the Virginia Department of Transportation cited more than 500 crashes along Hopkins Road since 2015 as a chief cause for investing in that area.

“I am so pleased that the U.S. Department of Transportation recognizes our needs and wants to better the access, safety and transportation in Meadowbrook,” said Dale District Supervisor Jim Holland. “The RAISE grant provides an excellent opportunity for the county to complete critical transportation projects that we may not have otherwise had the funding to carry out.”

Another part of the project will see the Chippenham Parkway and Hopkins Road interchange receive $3.2 million to address safety improvements, as the area is prone to crashes.

Early plans propose converting the interchange to a diverging diamond or making turn lane improvements, which will be geared toward reducing crashes during peak commuting periods and pedestrian mobility.

The remaining $40,000 of the grant will go toward evaluating and implementing microtransit in North Chesterfield, with a goal of improving safety and air quality conditions by moving away from single-occupancy vehicles. The county will work with the Greater Richmond Transit Co. on this initiative.

RAISE was founded as Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery in 2009, later switching to Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development from 2018 to 2020.

The initial program was part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. Since then, Congress has distributed more than $7 billion for transportation projects across the U.S.

